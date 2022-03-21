A ‘9-1-1’ Combo, ‘Gilded Age’ Finale, NBC’s ‘American Song Contest’

Returning from winter hiatus, Fox’s 9-1-1 joins its Lone Star spinoff for a two-hour block of first-responder drama. HBO’s deluxe costume drama The Gilded Age ends its first season on a familiar note: with a high-society ball. NBC gets its Eurovision on with a nationwide contest in which artists from all 50 states—plus territories and Washington, D.C.—perform original songs for viewers’ votes.

FOX

9-1-1

8/7c

Returning from a three-month hiatus, the first-responder drama goes full speed ahead—literally—in a scenario borrowed from the hit film Speed. Buck (Oliver Stark) is on point for a daring rescue of a family whose pickup truck is wired to blow up if it goes under 55 mph. He’s paired with hotshot firefighter Lucy Donato (Ballers’ Arielle Kebbel), and sparks fly. And what about his former ride-along partner Eddie (Ryan Guzman)? He’s now working at the 9-1-1 call center. Still MIA: Chimney (Kenneth Choi), off helping dispatcher and Buck’s sister Maddie (Jennifer Love Hewitt) cope with her postpartum depression.

FOX

9-1-1: Lone Star

8/7c

In the spirit of the One Chicago and other TV franchises, Fox’s 9-1-1 dramas are joined again for a two-hour block. The Austin spinoff rushes to the Texas governor’s office where Owen (Rob Lowe) is reunited with chief of staff Catherine (Amy Acker) to investigate a suspicious package that could contain biohazardous material. Elsewhere on the beat, dispatcher Grace (Sierra McClain) and cop Carlos (Rafael L. Silva) team up to track down a prankster whose phony 9-1-1 call triggered a real crisis.

Apple TV+

The Gilded Age

Season Finale 9/8c

When all else fails, throw a ball. That’s the strategy for social-climbing Bertha Russell (Carrie Coon) in the Season 1 finale of Julian Fellowes’ deluxe costume drama, where she finally comes face to face with the haughty queen of 1880s’ New York high society: Mrs. Astor (Donna Murphy), whose daughter Carrie (Amy Forsyth) has befriended Bertha’s over-sheltered daughter, Gladys (Taissa Farmiga). Using the young girls as emotional collateral, Bertha attempts to force Mrs. Astor to attend the coming-out cotillion in her grand new ballroom. But will anything lure disapproving neighbor Agnes van Rhijn (Christine Baranski) to lower her impossible standards and cross the street? Agnes would be even more distraught if she caught wind of ward Marian’s (Louisa Jacobson) plans to elope with that dreary lawyer, Tom Raikes (Thomas Cocquerel).

Chris Haston/Dave Bjerke/NBC

American Song Contest

Series Premiere 8/7c

Going head-to-head with ABC’s American Idol (airing its final auditions), NBC launches its version of global phenom Eurovision Song Contest, with original Idol winner Kelly Clarkson and Snoop Dogg as hosts. The live competition introduces 56 musical acts, representing all 50 states, plus territories and Washington D.C., each performing an original song to win the country’s vote. (If you like what you hear, Atlantic Records will release each week’s songs at midnight/ET.)

Suzanne Tenner/FX

Better Things

10/9c

This week’s episode title is “The World Is Mean Right Now.” Which could refer to Sam’s (Pamela Adlon) mother Phyllis (Celia Imrie), who somehow manages to upstage the savory borscht Sam has spent hours preparing in her magical kitchen. Or maybe to her hovering, mocking daughters. Or maybe to the feng shui specialist who surveys Sam’s house and tells her “the energy is stagnant” in her magical kitchen. As if.

