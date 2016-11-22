Those ‘Bachelor’ Twins Invade ‘Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After’! (VIDEO)

Television’s greatest condemnation of our educational system rears its matching heads this week when Bachelor twins Emily and Haley visit Ben & Lauren: Happily Ever After?

Under the guise of helping renovate the Denver home of Lauren’s friend Rayna, Blonde and Blonder show up in construction-porn garb, ready to mix it up with one of Ben’s buds. Of course, because the chatty sisters share a brain, neither can remember the fella’s name, which is probably for the best. For him.

But it’s not all ditz and clamor. Actually, the episode finds Ben and Lauren opting to spend their anniversary giving back to the community by organizing an extreme makeover for Rayna, who has spent years working with area veterans in need. So even though Emily and Haley are clearly empty-headed, you can’t help but heart them for lending a hand.

