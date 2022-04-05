‘Chicago P.D.’: Marina Squerciati on Burzek’s ‘Rift’ After Makayla’s Abduction

“They are like wounded soldiers,” says Chicago P.D.‘s Marina Squerciati of officer Kim Burgess and her Intelligence Unit partner/sometime co-parent Adam Ruzek (Patrick John Flueger). In the aftermath of her newly adopted daughter Makayla’s (Ramona Edith Williams) abduction, “They’ve put on armor.” Although they wanted the same end—rescue the child before the kidnappers would kill her as they did her nanny—they angrily disagreed over the means.

“Adam’s propensity to break the rules always helped solve crimes, but this time, it got in the way,” the actress explains. “I don’t know if she’ll be able to forgive that, or how they build back from where they are, [having] said things to each other that cannot be unsaid. They’re going to find out the hard way what’s best for Makayla.” Therapy will be involved.

This week’s episode could further jeopardize Adam’s presence in the little family’s life. “Because of the rift, he’ll disappear into work…literally,” Squerciati (above) previews. His search for an old family friend’s daughter leads the team into a drug investigation that sends him deep undercover.

Squerciati admits there’s one element of the Kim and Adam storyline she’ll miss in the meantime. “I do like playing happy scenes with Paddy, I’m not going to lie. It’s so sad. But it’s a drama. I’ve got to be prepared for it,” she says.

Could there be a new cop in play? In the April 13 hour, Det. Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) introduces recruit Dante Torres (Benjamin Levy Aguilar) to the squad.

Chicago P.D., Wednesdays, 10/9c, NBC