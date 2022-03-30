‘The Thing About Pam,’ ‘Court Cam’ & More Crime Series We’re Watching

Looking to fill you evenings with crime shows? From NBC’s fictionalized take on Pam Hupp with The Thing About Pam to more Court Cam, we have you covered:

Snapped

A new episode in the series that covers cases of women accused of murder: An Oregon woman manages to call 911 after being brutally stabbed by an intruder. In time, investigators tie her death to her ex’s new bride, who has a few things to hide. Among them: Is it possible the ex also had a hand in the horror?

Sunday, April 3, 6/5c, Oxygen

Court Cam

The Dan Abrams–hosted Candid Camera for crime fans kicks off Season 5 with some amazing security footage of an adult entertainer who shot up a Trump Hotel in Miami. After that, CC’s 100th episode reveals what happens when a suspected murderer shows up in court and is suddenly attacked—by another suspected murderer!

Season Premiere, Wednesday, March 30, 9/8c, A&E

The Thing About Pam

Part 5 of the six-part Dateline–inspired limited series about the 2011 murder of Betsy Faria focuses on the NBC news show’s original report that thrust Faria’s friend-turned-suspect Pam Hupp (Renée Zellweger, top) into the national spotlight. And that is not where ya want to be when the victim’s kids are also dragging you into court.

Tuesday, April 5, 10/9c, NBC

True Conviction

Former Brooklyn homicide prosecutor Anna-Sigga Nicolazzi hits the road to revisit the 2017 murder of a Florida girl and the four-year nightmare her family endured waiting for justice. A week later, Nicolazzi digs into a Texas cold case involving a murdered Army vet that long stumped the San Antonio police department—until the investigation was reignited by a fateful phone call.

Monday, March 29 and Tuesday, April 5, 9/8c, Investigation Discovery