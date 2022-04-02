How to Watch Mark Harmon, John Travolta & More on ‘Emergency!’

Long before 9-1-1, Chicago Fire, or Station 19, the first responders of Emergency! saved the day.

The 1972–77 drama joins FETV’s schedule tomorrow (airing two hours nightly at 10/9c), but first, this seven-hour marathon showcases the guest stars who popped up alongside firefighter paramedics DeSoto and Gage (above, Kevin Tighe and Randolph Mantooth). Such as:

John Travolta

The future Sweathog—in his first onscreen role—sweats it out in a Season 2 episode as a badly injured hiker who needs an airlift before a brushfire reaches him. (6/5c)

Nick Nolte

In one of his earliest parts, Nolte plays a dashing doctor. The Season 3 hour also features NFL Hall of Famer Dick Butkus as, natch, a football player with a broken ankle. (8/7c)

Yvonne Craig and Adam West

The Batphone was ringing in Season 4, and these heroes answered the call! Batgirl Craig swung by to play the wife—make that one of the wives—of a bigamist hurt in a traffic accident. Batman himself, West, took the role of an actor who had to be rescued…from a bear! (9/8c, 10/9c)

Mark Harmon

His second onscreen role was almost his first big break. As an animal control officer in this thrilling Season 4 episode, the future NCIS star helped wrangle a Bengal tiger. It was a backdoor pilot for a series that, alas, wasn’t picked up—but Harmon’s career seems to have recovered just fine. (11/10c)

Emergency!, Sunday, April 3, 5/4c, FETV