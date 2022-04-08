‘S.W.A.T.’: Shemar Moore Previews ‘Quite a Fight’ for Hondo in Episode 100

“The 100th episode! We had to go big!” Shemar Moore (above) says of April 10’s milestone hour. Actually, it’s huge: Team leader Hondo is framed for killing two officers and goes on the run to prove his innocence.

Here, Moore previews S.W.A.T.‘s action-packed hour, which also sees the return of bad guy Novak (Timothy Murphy), the bully Hondo shut down during his soul-searching trip to Mexico in the season opener.

Hondo is such a stand-up guy. How does anyone believe he committed this crime?

Shemar Moore: A deepfake video—somebody’s pretending to be Hondo. He doesn’t want to get his team in harm’s way, but they show up for him. It’s quite a fight. And you’re seeing Hondo questioning if it’s worth it. That’s [always] been the journey: Hondo wants to change the system, but he constantly runs up against obstacles.

Any cool stunts in the 100th episode?

Hondo’s doing more crazy s–t off a helicopter. In [the first season’s] second episode, they had me hanging off a helicopter. Hondo isn’t scared of anything; Shemar’s scared of heights. But one of the most exciting things I’ve ever done was have three cables attached to my back, snipering a bad guy through a window. I’m like a little kid.

Looking ahead, what’s coming up for Hondo?

He’s contemplating if he’s ever going to get a family, and what it might take to have that part of his life that was strained by his father. So he continues to evolve, not just being Mr. Tough Guy.

How are you and Hondo alike?

I’ve always felt like you have to prove yourself each and every day. That’s true with both our lives.

