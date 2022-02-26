‘Killing Eve,’ SAG and NAACP Awards, ‘1883’ Finale, ‘American Idol’ Turns 20

BBC America’s kinky spy thriller Killing Eve returns for its fourth and final season. Awards season is in high gear as the Screen Actors Guild doles out trophies to actors, and the NAACP Image Awards celebrates diversity in entertainment. The hit Yellowstone prequel 1883 wraps its first season with dark clouds on the Western horizon. American Idol revs up its 20th season in hopes of discovering a new superstar.

BBC America

Killing Eve

Season Premiere 8/7c

SUNDAY: Has that wacky international assassin Villanelle (Emmy winner Jodie Comer) truly found religion? That’s just one of the bizarre twists in the colorful spy thriller as it returns from a nearly two-year hiatus to wrap up the story in a fourth and final season. (A second episode can be streamed on AMC+.) While Villanelle eagerly awaits baptism, as if that can wash away all her sins, lapsed MI6 spy Eve (Sandra Oh) isn’t buying it. Though their strange dance of mutual desire and fascination is far from over, Eve stays busy chasing The Twelve when she’s not shagging her hot partner (Robert Gilbert) in private security. For former spy boss Caroline (Fiona Shaw), her demotion to cultural attaché in Mallorca hasn’t dimmed her dreams of taking down The Twelve, either. Where will it end for these ladies of intrigue?

Giles Keyte

Screen Actors Guild Awards

8/7c

SUNDAY: To open the ceremony, rewarding actors in movies and TV, a Hamilton mini-reunion features Daveed Diggs, Leslie Odom Jr. and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda. The fabulous Helen Mirren receives SAG’s Life Achievement Award (presented by Kate Winslet, a nominee for Mare of Easttown). Among the TV nominees, odds favor Succession and Ted Lasso walking away with the ensemble prizes in drama and comedy.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

NAACP Image Awards

8/7c

SATURDAY: Seven-time Image Awards winner Anthony Anderson (black-ish, Law & Order) hosts the annual celebration of diversity in film, TV and music, with Mary J. Blige scheduled to perform. Samuel L. Jackson (of Apple’s upcoming The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey miniseries) receives the Chairman Award, and philanthropists Prince Harry and Meghan will be honored with the President’s Award for public service.

Emerson Miller/Paramount+

1883

Season Finale

SUNDAY: The dark Western drama, an origin-story prequel to Yellowstone, rests the ill-fated wagon train’s horses as the first season wraps on what promises to be an ominous note. Will the show’s narrator, Elsa Dutton (Isabel May), succumb to the arrow that pierced her body during last week’s latest calamity? This series is so fatalistic it almost makes Lonesome Dove look like a comedy.

ABC/Eric McCandless

American Idol

Season Premiere 8/7c

SUNDAY: There’s nothing that makes you feel your age quite like a series you watched at the beginning announcing a milestone 20th season. So it is with the one-time pop phenom, embarking on its latest search for a musical superstar. Once upon a time (in the early 2000s) Idol was a giant among TV shows, launching superstar careers including Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood. Whether it’s still capable of such a feat is questionable, and yet the game continues, with audition stops in a nationwide search including Nashville, Austin and Los Angeles. Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie return as judges, and the one constant is host Ryan Seacrest, chipper as ever.

NBC

Saturday Night Live

11:30/10:30c

SATURDAY: Look who’s joining the five-timers’ club as he returns to guest-host Saturday Night Live: two-time Emmy-winning comedy writer/performer John Mulaney (a 2019 nominee for guest-host). SNL tends to raise its game whenever Mulaney appears, and the show has certainly picked a momentous time to return. LDC Soundsystem is musical guest, returning for a second gig.

Showtime

Super Pumped

Series Premiere 10/9c

SUNDAY: The excellent Joseph Gordon-Levitt is the centerpiece of the first season of a docudrama anthology, playing Travis Kalanick, the controversial cofounder and former CEO of ride-sharing app company Uber. The limited series, based on Mike Isaac’s book, details Kalanick’s dazzling rise and fall, with Kyle Chandler co-starring as his frustrated mentor and Uma Thurman arriving in the fourth episode as entrepreneur Arianna Huffington.

Inside Weekend TV: