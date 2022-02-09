Icy Escapism with Penguins in ‘Nature’ and Men’s Figure Skating in Beijing, Nick’s Kid of the Year, ‘Pam & Tommy’

PBS’ Nature introduces viewers for the first time to all 18 species of penguins. Also on the ice: the Men’s Figure Skating Free Skate at the Winter Olympics. Nickelodeon salutes amazing youths in its second Kid of the Year special. The soon-to-be-notorious sex tape goes viral on Hulu’s Pam & Tommy.

Nature

8/7c

In this episode Penguins: Meet the Family, One of nature’s most fascinating creatures gets the full-on Nature treatment as the series features all 18 species of penguins for the first time, in locations you’d expect (Antarctica) and some you may not (the forest of New Zealand), with stops in Cape Town and the Galapagos Islands. Heartwarming moments (chicks bonding with papa penguin) alternate with harrowing vignettes including a race between a Gentoo penguin and a predatory sea lion that never seems to end.

Getty

Winter Olympics

Keep the chill going with prime-time live coverage (8/7c, NBC) of the men’s free skate in Figure Skating, the halfpipe final of Women’s Snowboard, Women’s Alpine Skiing and Men’s Freestyle Skiing. Other events covered during the day and evening on NBC, USA Network, CNBC and streamed live on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app include Doubles Luge, Men’s Nordic Combined Skiing, Men & Women’s Cross-Country Skiing, Men’s Biathlon, Curling, Men’s Skeleton and Men’s Ice Hockey. For complete listings by sport of what to watch, when and where, go to nbcolympics.com/schedule.

Kid of the Year

Special 7:30/6:30c

Need some instant inspiration? Check out the five honorees of Nick’s second annual celebration of youth activism and innovation. Trevor Noah hosts the special, with celebrities including Rob Gronkowski, Scarlett Johansson, Bel-Air’s Jabari Banks, Meghan Trainor and 2020 Kid of the Year Gitanjali Rao helping to surprise and honor these special kids, ages 11 to 14. The top five kids are Cash Daniels, an environmental activist from Chattanooga; Mina Fedor from Oakland, California, who combats racism toward the AAPI community; Brooklyn’s Samirah Horton, who uses music to spread her anti-bullying message; Orion Jean from Mansfield, Texas, whose “Race to Kindness” mission has collected thousands of books and meals for those in need; and Lino Marrero from Frisco, Texas, an eco-friendly inventor.

Pam & Tommy

In the fourth chapter of the propulsively entertaining miniseries, celebrity couple Pamela Anderson (Lily James) and Tommy Lee (Sebastian Stan) are elated over her first pregnancy: “I’m gonna be a dad—on purpose!” the rock star crows. Their joy is short-lived when he discovers the safe containing their most private videotape has gone missing, and then the tape goes public via this new-to-the-1990s innovation called a “website.” Pamela’s humiliation is palpable, while Tommy channels his baffled fury (“Where do we get the web?”) into anger, setting a private detective and a motorcycle gang after the out-of-his-depth schlub (Seth Rogen) who orchestrated the theft.

