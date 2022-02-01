Whoopi Goldberg Apologies for Holocaust Comments on ‘The View’

Whoopi Goldberg is speaking out about comments she made on Monday, January 31’s episode of The View. In a discussion about a Tennessee school board’s pulling of the Holocaust graphic novel Maus, the co-host misstated that the historical event “wasn’t about race.”

At the top of Tuesday’s episode, she began by apologizing for her incorrect remarks, telling viewers, “I said something that I feel a responsibility for not leaving unexamined, because my words upset so many people, which was never my intention. And I understand why now and for that I am deeply, deeply grateful because the information I got was really helpful and helped me understand some different things.”

She continued, “And while discussing how a Tennessee school board unanimously voted to remove a graphic novel about the Holocaust, I said that the Holocaust wasn’t about race and it was instead about man’s inhumanity to man. But it is indeed about race, because Hitler and the Nazis considered the Jews to be an inferior race.”

She then went on to introduce Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, to continue the topic’s discussion. He later commented on Goldberg’s remarks on Twitter, stating that “Holocaust distortion is dangerous.”

No @WhoopiGoldberg, the #Holocaust was about the Nazi’s systematic annihilation of the Jewish people – who they deemed to be an inferior race. They dehumanized them and used this racist propaganda to justify slaughtering 6 million Jews. Holocaust distortion is dangerous. #ENOUGH https://t.co/koS1kuspqV — Jonathan Greenblatt (@JGreenblattADL) January 31, 2022

Fans were quick to call out Goldberg’s misunderstanding following Monday’s episode. During the school board discussion, co-host Joy Behar called out Goldberg, telling her, “Well, they considered Jews a different race.”

Sparks fly as The View panel confronts Whoopi after she says “the Holocaust isn’t about race. No. It’s not about race.”

“Well, the considered Jews a different race,” Joy Behar says. “But it’s about white supremacy. It’s about going after Jews and Gypsies,” Ana Navarro adds. pic.twitter.com/GZwZSi2qXi — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) January 31, 2022

She concluded her apology by stating, “Now, words matter and mine are no exception. I regret my comments as I said and I stand corrected. I also stand with the Jewish people, as they know, and as you all know because I’ve always done that.”

Goldberg tweeted out her initial apology following Monday’s show, having not fully understood that Jewish people were deemed an inferior race by the Nazis. “The Jewish people around the world have always had my support and that will never waiver. I’m sorry for the hurt I have caused,” she wrote.