‘Rabbit Hole’: Kiefer Sutherland’s Paramount+ Espionage Drama Sets Title

Kiefer Sutherland‘s previously announced Paramount+ espionage drama is getting the name treatment as the streamer announced the show’s title as Rabbit Hole.

The service from ViacomCBS announced plans for the new series back in May of 2021 and things are officially taking shape for the eight-episode program produced by CBS Studios. Rabbit Hole follows the private espionage operative James Weir (Sutherland).

When the show picks up, James will be found in the midst of a battle over the preservation of democracy, a feat that is currently against the odds in a world that is filled with misinformation as well as behavioral manipulation, the surveillance state, and the varying interests that control these all-encompassing powers.

Joining Sutherland on the project are writer-directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra who have previously teamed on NBC‘s This Is Us and Apple TV+‘s upcoming WeCrashed. Sutherland, Requa, and Ficarra will executive produce the series alongside Charlie Gogolak (The Sinner), Suzan Bymel (Designated Survivor), and Hunt Baldwin (Longmire).

Set to stream exclusively on Paramount+, Rabbit Hole is just one of Sutherland’s latest TV outings as he’s also set to appear in Showtime‘s The First Lady series as Franklin D. Roosevelt. The actor’s last TV role was in Quibi‘s The Fugitive and he’s best known for his roles as Tom Kirkman in Designated Survivor and Jack Bauer in 24.

Stay tuned for more information about Season 1 of Rabbit Hole and its progress as the series continues to take shape at Paramount+.

Rabbit Hole, Series Premiere, TBA, Paramount+