‘Loki’: 7 Burning Questions We Need Answered in Season 2

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Loki Season 1.]

Loki may be over for the season, but our curiosities surrounding Marvel’s third Disney+ series remain.

Thankfully, the show has already been renewed for Season 2, which means that more from Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Mobius (Owen Wilson), Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), and crew are on the horizon. Season 1 wrapped the story up in pure chaos as Sylvie sent Loki through a time door to an altered TVA.

Ultimately, she reaches her goal of ending the person behind the TVA’s controls — He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) — once Loki is removed from blocking her path, but the decision sets into motion concerning series of events.

Essentially freeing the multiverse, Sylvie remains in the citadel at the end of time and Loki’s left to ponder his next move in a TVA where allies — Mobius and Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) — don’t seem to know who he is now that the sacred timeline has been messed with. So, where will the story go next? We’re taking a look at several questions that still remain after Season 1 that will hopefully be answered in Season 2.

Loki, Season 1, Streaming now, Disney+