‘Loki’: 7 Burning Questions We Need Answered in Season 2

Meaghan Darwish
Loki season 1 questions
[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Loki Season 1.]

Loki may be over for the season, but our curiosities surrounding Marvel’s third Disney+ series remain.

Thankfully, the show has already been renewed for Season 2, which means that more from Loki (Tom Hiddleston), Mobius (Owen Wilson), Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino), and crew are on the horizon. Season 1 wrapped the story up in pure chaos as Sylvie sent Loki through a time door to an altered TVA.

Ultimately, she reaches her goal of ending the person behind the TVA’s controls — He Who Remains (Jonathan Majors) — once Loki is removed from blocking her path, but the decision sets into motion concerning series of events.

Essentially freeing the multiverse, Sylvie remains in the citadel at the end of time and Loki’s left to ponder his next move in a TVA where allies — Mobius and Hunter B-15 (Wunmi Mosaku) — don’t seem to know who he is now that the sacred timeline has been messed with. So, where will the story go next? We’re taking a look at several questions that still remain after Season 1 that will hopefully be answered in Season 2.

Loki season 1
Where Is Ravonna Going?

The last time we see Ravonna Renslayer (Gugu Mbatha-Raw), she’s leaving Mobius in her TVA office and walking through a time door in search of “free will.” Miss Minutes gave her several files that could influence where she’s traveling, but we’re hoping that there’s some kind of answer on the horizon. She was also notably absent in the transformed TVA Loki returns to after his experience at the citadel, so only time will tell where she went.

Loki Season 1
Will We See the Other Loki Variants Again?

Boastful Loki (Deobia Oparei), Kid Loki (Jack Veal), President Loki (Hiddleston), and Alligator Loki were all still alive by the end of Episode 5, does that mean they could make a return? Considering that Sylvie’s current location in the citadel is accessible from The Void, we can imagine it isn’t impossible that they could cross paths with her. In other words, we hope this isn’t the last we’ve seen of the superior variant known as Alligator Loki.

Loki Season 1
Who Is the Fourth Time Keeper?

In the citadel, Loki and Sylvie happen across a room where three statues resembling the Time Keepers still stand, but there’s a fourth one that’s been toppled over. Was there a reason for its destruction or a sign of the interior’s lack of upkeep? It’s a head-scratching detail we can’t help but wonder if there’s a deeper meaning to it.

Loki season 1
Will He Who Remains Return?

Met briefly in the finale episode, He Who Remains threatens that should he perish, several variants of him will be unleashed upon the multiverse. Does that mean a new variant will occupy the citadel? Majors, who portrays the character, is set to play Kang the Conquerer in the future MCU film Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Will he be the one to arrive at the end of time or is it one of the other terrifying variants He Who Remains teased?

Loki Season 1
Why Does Mobius Not Know Who Loki Is?

The biggest bombshell at the end of the finale is the fact that Mobius and B-15 don’t know who Loki is. As he examines his surroundings, Loki discovers the statues of the Time Keepers have been replaced with one resembling He Who Remains. Does that mean the TVA he once occupied has changed or is Loki in a completely different one? Director Kate Herron offered some clarity, telling TV Insider, “he’s definitely in this different reality now where Mobius and B-15 don’t recognize him.” This puts Loki in a bit of a pickle, but could that mean the Mobius he met earlier this season is somewhere out there looking for Loki? They’re certainly questions we need answers to.

Loki Season 1
What Are the TVA Variants' Backstories?

Clearly, Mobius loves jet skis and Hunter B-15 cries over the life that Sylvie helps her see again under enchantment. Will we get a look into their pasts? We briefly see which spot in time one of Renslayer’s variants lives, so why not the others?

Loki season 1
Is There More to Miss Minutes?

Miss Minutes remains one of the most perplexing characters of the season as she let a darker side out in the final episodes, but is the animated figure sentient or entirely under the control of He Who Remains? If it’s the latter, does that mean she disappears once He Who Remains does?

