Jennifer Beals Joins ‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ In Recurring Role

The Book of Boba Fett star Jennifer Beals is set to join NBC crime-drama Law & Order: Organized Crime in a recurring role.

According to Deadline, Beals will play the yet-to-be-named wife of Mykelti Williamson‘s (Underground) Preston Webb, a New York drug kingpin and head of the Marcy Corporation. Webb was introduced this season as the main antagonist in the popular spin-off series.

Beals is no stranger to the world of Law & Order, having previously guest-starred on the original series back in 2007. She appeared in the episode “Charity Case” as Sofia Archer, a soap opera star who gets caught up in the middle of a murder investigation after she adopts an infant.

Organized Crime, which debuted on April 1, 2021, centers around Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler, returning to the Dick Wolf franchise after a decade away to head up the NYPD’s organized crime unit. The series was renewed for a second season in May 2021.

In addition to Williamson and Beals, Season 2 has introduced several new characters, including Ron Cephas Jones (This Is Us) as Congressman Leon Kilbride, Dash Mihok (Ray Donovan) as Reggie Bogdani, and Guillermo Diaz (Scandal) as Sergeant Bill Brewster.

Meanwhile, current recurring star Dylan McDermott (American Horror Story) will be wrapping up his time on the show as he moves across to fellow Wolf drama, FBI: Most Wanted, where he is set to play the lead role.

Beals currently portrays Madam Garsa in the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett. She is perhaps best known for playing Bette Porter in the Showtime drama series The L Word, a role she reprised in 2019 for the spin-off series The L Word: Generation Q, which she also executive produces. Her other TV credits include The Chicago Code, Proof, and Taken. She will next be seen in the Netflix film Luckiest Girl Alive.

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Returns, Thursday, February 24, 10/9c, NBC