First Look at Kiernan Shipka & Diane Kruger in Roku’s ‘Swimming with Sharks’ (PHOTOS)

Kiernan Shipka and Diane Kruger‘s upcoming drama — first announced for Quibi, then acquired by Roku — is almost here.

Swimming with Sharks is set to debut in April, Roku, Inc. and Lionsgate have announced. The new series offers a look at the dark side of the Hollywood studio system, and follows a Hollywood assistant (Shipka’s Lou Simms) who turns the tables on an abusive boss (Kruger’s Joyce Holt). Check out the full first-look photos of both below.

“Historically, Hollywood has always represented reinvention, rebirth. Starting over. There has never been a better time to embrace that,” showrunner, creator and writer Kathleen Robertson said in a statement. “My goal was to subvert this story and come at if from a place of both wonder and corruption, through the eyes of two complex female perspectives. Their performances are quite extraordinary. Nobody will ever see Kiernan Shipka as ‘Don Draper’s daughter’ ever again. We are beyond thrilled for this to premiere on The Roku Channel.”

In Swimming with Sharks, when Lou starts her internship at Fountain Pictures, she seems like a naïve Hollywood newcomer, awestruck by the studio’s notorious CEO, Joyce. In truth, Lou has done extensive research on Joyce, and landing this internship was no happy accident. As Lou’s obsession grows, she will do anything to get close to her idol.

“Hollywood can be as cutthroat as it is glamorous,” Colin Davis, Roku’s Head of Original Scripted Programming, said. “Swimming with Sharks does not hold back in showcasing the complex, ego driven, and ambition fueled pursuits in one’s attempts to ‘make it’ in a town riddled with more broken dreams than success stories. Kathleen and the talented teams behind and in front of the camera have delivered!”

Added Lionsgate Television Group Senior Vice President Jocelyn Sabo, “We’re excited to bring Swimming with Sharks to television audiences. It has the perfect ingredients for a platform defining premium series — a gripping story, an incredible cast and the ability to connect with viewers.”

The six-episode drama also stars Donald Sutherland, Thomas Dekker, Finn Jones, Erica Alexander, Ross Butler, and Gerardo Celasco. Tucker Gates directed, and Chris Cowles, Liz Destro, Stephen Israel, Jay Cohen, and Dana Brunetti served as executive producers.

Swimming with Sharks, Series Premiere, April 2022, The Roku Channel