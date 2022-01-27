‘Celebrity Big Brother’ Season 3 Cast Is Revealed

Big Brother is back with another celebrity edition — and the new line-up includes everyone from an NBA star to an Olympian to a ’90s boyband favorite.

The Celebrity Big Brother cast was revealed during Wednesday night’s episode of The Amazing Race on CBS. Among the group is ex-Lakers player and Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Lamar Odom, pro figure skater Mirai Nagasu, and *NSYNC singer Chris Kirkpatrick.

Also set to compete on the popular reality competition series are two Real Housewives stars, Cynthia Bailey-Hill (of Atlanta) and Teddi Mellencamp (of Beverly Hills), Diff’rent Strokes actor Todd Bridges, former Miss USA Shanna Moakler, and Saturday Night Live alum Chris Kattan.

Rounding out the cast is Queer Eye for the Straight Guy style guru Carson Kressley, singer/influencer Todrick Hall, and former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Miesha Tate.

The third season is scheduled to kick off on Wednesday, February 2 at 8/7c and will come to a close just three weeks later on February 23. It marks the return of the spinoff series after a near three-year hiatus — previous editions aired in 2018 and 2019, with Marissa Jaret Winokur and Tamar Braxton walking away as winners of their respective seasons.

Fans will be able to keep up with all the action on the 24/7 live feeds, exclusively on Paramount+, where the broadcast episodes will also be available to stream live and on-demand.

Earlier on Wednesday, Big Brother host Julie Chen-Moonves teased the cast reveal on her Twitter account. The long-serving host dropped some pretty heavy hints, including, “a former American basketball player who has been famously linked to a family of reality tv stars” and someone known for “cracking jokes, specifically on Saturday nights.”

Later, the official Big Brother Twitter account shared an introductory video featuring the new cast of celebrity houseguests. You can watch below and get to know the new castmates a little better.

No need to guess anymore! Meet your #BBCeleb Houseguests! Which ⭐️ are you most excited to see? pic.twitter.com/BUxTspgeGF — Big Brother (@CBSBigBrother) January 27, 2022

Celebrity Big Brother, Season 3, Premiere, February 2 at 8/7c, CBS and Paramount+