NBC to Honor Betty White’s Life & Legacy in New Primetime Special

A month after legendary television star Betty White passed away at the age of 99, NBC will be honoring her with an hourlong primetime special.

Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl, commemorating White’s life and legacy, will air on Monday, January 31, at 10/9c on NBC. Like the network’s other shows and specials, it will be available to stream the following day on Peacock.

In the special, friends and stars will pay tribute to America’s comedy sweetheart. The hour will include clips that best capture her irreverent tone, spirit, and impeccable comedic timing that are a hallmark of her decades-long career.

White was best known for her role as Rose Nylund on The Golden Girls (and The Golden Palace). She also starred as Sue Ann Nivens on The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Her numerous other TV credits include Bones, Hot in Cleveland, Community, Boston Legal, and Ladies Man. She won Emmys for Outstanding Continuing Performance by a Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for The Mary Tyler Moore Show (1975 and 1976), Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for The Golden Girls (1986), and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for The John Larroquette Show (1996) and Saturday Night Live (2010).

Celebrating Betty White: America’s Golden Girl is a Brad Lachman Production and is executive produced by Brad Lachman and Bill Bracken.

