What to Expect When ‘A Million Little Things’ & ‘Big Sky’ Return (VIDEO)

Two of ABC’s dramas may not be returning until the end of February, but the network has released new promos teasing what to expect when they do — and a lot is going to go down.

A Million Little Things and Big Sky, both of which have not aired a new episode since December, will return on Wednesday, February 23, and Thursday, February 24, at 10/9c. And for the former, it looks like an old romance isn’t dead (at all), while in the latter, a private investigator is out for revenge.

On A Million Little Things, last we saw, Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) joined Maggie (Allison Miller) on her road trip to Albany to see her stalker. And in the first new episode back, “Any Way the Wind Blows,” ABC teases, “Gary learns some new things about Maggie on their road trip to Albany. Eddie (David Giuntoli) helps Rome (Romany Malco) in a time of need, and Regina sets boundaries with her father. Katherine (Grace Park) reunites with someone from her past.”

The new promo (below) offers a look at the group gathered to celebrate Maggie — and while she and Gary do share a look, it’s their exchange in the elevator that is sure to have everyone talking. “I think you should show up for the rest of your life,” he tells her, then she stops the elevator. What’s going to happen next?

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Over on Big Sky, Ronald (Brian Geraghty) killed Cassie’s (Kylie Bunbury) father, and when the drama picks up, she and Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) will be looking for answers. Also in “Trust Issues,” according to the logline, “after Bridger and Madison receive a threatening call from Ren (Janina Gavankar), Max and Rachel take matters into their own hands, frantically deciding to confide in Jenny about the drugs and money. Elsewhere, Dietrich becomes hellbent on revenge following his discovery of Travis’ (Logan Marshall-Green) betrayal; and Wolf (John Carroll Lynch) and Agatha (Romy Rosemont) attempt to protect Phoebe, but thanks to Ronald, all does not go according to plan.”

As the promo (below) shows, it looks like Wolf will be locking Ronald up again. “Think about what you’ve done,” he says. “Why were you even there?” Ronald tells him, “you know why.” Plus Ren wants her money back — and she’s more than willing to choose the option that includes “missing limbs” to get it.

