NFL Championships, Big Cat Week, Talking About Cosby, ‘Undeniable’ Holocaust Remembrance

Can Sunday’s AFC and NFC championship games match the drama of last week’s playoffs? Nat Geo WILD launches its 11th Big Cat Week with an eye toward conservation. A Showtime docuseries grapples with a comedian’s troubled legacy in We Need to Talk About Cosby. Holocaust survivors tell their stories in a prime-time CBS special.

NFL Playoffs

SUNDAY: The road to the Super Bowl continues on Sunday with highly anticipated AFC and NFC championship games. Could either matchup even come close to the heart-stopping drama of last weekend’s blockbuster playoff games? We’ll find out when the Cincinnati Bengals (my hometown favorite) face the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship (Sunday, 3 pm/ET, CBS), followed by the San Francisco 49ers taking on the L.A. Rams in the NFC Championship (6:30 pm/ET, Fox).

Interspot Film/Franz Hafner

Russia’s Wild Tiger

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

SUNDAY: Filmed over two years in remote tiger sanctuaries, this documentary about the endangered Amur tiger is the opening-night centerpiece for the 11th annual Big Cat Week, a programming initiative to raise awareness of conservation efforts for these diverse species. Also on Sunday: a repeat of Betty White Goes Wild! (8/7c), which follows the beloved late comedian as she visits big cats in the L.A. and San Diego zoos; The Way of the Cheetah (10/9c) and Tree Climbing Lions (11/10c).

Showtime

We Need to Talk About Cosby

Series Premiere 10/9c

SUNDAY: Like so many, comedian W. Kamau Bell grew up idolizing Bill Cosby, who was idealized as “America’s dad” after The Cosby Show topped the ratings for years. Bell’s provocative four-part docuseries confronts Cosby’s troubling legacy following his disgrace and downfall after multiple charges (and a conviction, since overturned) of sexual assault and rape. With archival footage and clips from his influential comedy routines, Cosby’s rise is contrasted with his fall, as Bell talks with fellow comedians and cultural commentators about their conflicted feelings towards this tarnished icon. The series also includes interviews with journalists and several of his accusers.

Getty

Undeniable: The Truth to Remember

Special 8/7c

SATURDAY: Following Thursday’s International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Julianna Margulies hosts a timely special in which five Holocaust survivors tell their harrowing stories to students in a Houston high school, opening their minds to one of history’s harshest truths. The special also profiles Lily Ebert, a 97-year-old Holocaust survivor who went viral on TikTok with her great-grandson.

Inside Weekend TV: