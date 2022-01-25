‘Leverage: Redemption’ Will Film in New Orleans Again for Season 2

Leverage: Redemption will begin filming Season 2 “soon,” and production is staying put in New Orleans, co-showrunner and executive producer Dean Devlin has revealed.

“Our new studio in New Orleans is being built right now!” he tweeted on January 25. “Pumped to work on another season of #LeverageRedemption for @IMDbTV.”

Our new studio in New Orleans is being built right now! Pumped to work on another season of #LeverageRedemption for @IMDbTV pic.twitter.com/gX8YBfLc31 — Dean Devlin (@Dean_Devlin) January 25, 2022

The sequel to the TNT heist drama (2008-2012) had the crew — the returning Sophie Devereaux (Gina Bellman’s grifter), Parker (Beth Riesgraf‘s thief), Eliot Spencer (Christian Kane‘s hitter), and Alec Hardison (Aldis Hodge‘s hacker) and new members Harry Wilson (Noah Wyle‘s former corporate lawyer) and Breanna Casey (Aleyse Shannon) — settle in a new home base in New Orleans. (They moved around during the original series.) And what a base it is!

“It’s such a beautiful set,” co-showrunner and executive producer Kate Rorick agreed while discussing the second half of Season 1 with TV Insider. “Randal Groves did an amazing job building that set.”

At the time, Rorick and Devlin hadn’t known if they would continue to set and film the series in New Orleans if it was renewed. However, Devlin hoped they would and noted, “When we shot the third Librarian movie in New Orleans, shortly after Katrina and the town, the people, the city, they were so grateful for us to be there and to be providing jobs and working, and it created such a beautiful atmosphere making the show. If we can, if the infrastructure is there, if the ability’s there to bring it back to New Orleans, I’d really like to do that. I think it’d be good for us, good for the city. The people who were our amazing crew, we’d love to get them all back together again.”

The first season of Leverage: Redemption was released in two parts, with the first eight episodes available on July 9, 2021 and the second eight on October 8. No details yet about the plot or who will return — Harry did set out to do his own thing at the end of Season 1 — have been released.

