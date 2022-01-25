The Real of Housewives of Salt Lake City has officially cut ties with cast member Jennie Nguyen after past controversial social media posts recently resurfaced, most of which targeted the Black Lives Matter movement.

Bravo announced the news in a statement on social media today, stating, “Bravo has ceased filming with Jennie Nguyen and she will no longer be a cast member of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.”

“We recognize we failed to take appropriate action once her offensive social media posts were brought to our attention,” it continued. “Moving forward, we will work to improve our processes to ensure we make better informed and more thoughtful casting decisions.”

The posts in question were shared by the 44-year-old on Facebook in 2020, around the height of the BLM protests, some of which included the phrases “BLM Thugs” and “Violent Gangs.” One post shared in September 2020 read, “Hundreds of blacks shot and many killed (including children) by other blacks every week. Over a thousand Officers violently injured, some permanently, by rioters. Anarchists rioting in major cities every night, which has caused billions of dollars of destruction to private and public property. And you still think Police Officers are the problem. You are an idiot.”

Nguyen has since apologized for her past actions in a statement on Instagram, telling fans, “At the time, I thought I was speaking out against violence, but I have since learned how offensive and hurtful my words were.”

This controversy is one of many among the show’s cast, as Nguyen herself called out co-star Mary Cosby for a racist statement made against her in a recent episode, as she told Nguyen she has “nice slanted eyes.” Amid her own money-laundering scandal, Jen Shah called out Nguyen, saying she was “deeply offended by the racially insensitive posts and comments.”

