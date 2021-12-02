The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah is in the public eye once again following the release of ABC News’ Hulu documentary The Housewife & the Shah Shocker. Charged with counts of wire fraud and money laundering with her assistant, Stuart Smith, the reality star is now accusing the documentary of “severely jeopardizing” her right to a fair trial, according to court documents obtained by People.

“Their behavior has destroyed any chance that Ms. Shah will have a fair trial with an impartial jury,” writes Shah’s attorney in a letter to the case judge. The reality star is now looking to have the fraud charges dismissed, and the letter continues, “Given both the extensive viewership of Hulu nationwide and Ms. Shah’s public notoriety, a change in venue would not protect Ms. Shah’s rights, nor would alternative remedies such as a detailed voir dire or emphatic jury instructions.”

The Hulu original takes a deep dive into Shah’s legal troubles, including charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering, and allegedly victimizing more than 10 people over the age of 55. After the Housewife and Smith were arrested in March, the latter pleaded guilty to the charges in late November and now awaits trial as Shah maintains her innocence. If guilty, he could face a maximum of 70 years behind bars.

See Also What's Going on With 'RHOSLC' Star Jen Shah Anyway? A new Hulu special delves into the Housewife's alleged role in a wire fraud scheme.

Additionally, Shah’s attorney accused the documentary of releasing non-publicly available case information from interviews with two Homeland Security Investigations agents. The film also spoke to the fraud victims, with one stating, “If I can talk to the people the people that scam me, I would say, ‘Would you do this to your mother?’”

In a recent episode of RHOSLC, the TV star opened up about the ordeal in a conversation with her lawyer, Clayton Simms, stating in a confessional, “What I have been accused of is absolutely the complete opposite of anything I would do in my life. If I have any fault, it’s because I’m too giving and I help too many people.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

The Housewife & the Shah Shocker, Documentary, Now Streaming, Hulu