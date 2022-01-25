Alyssa Milano Producing ‘White House Doctor’ Memoir Adaptation at Fox

Alyssa Milano is working with Fox on a series adaptation of The White House Doctor: My Patients Were Presidents, a memoir by Dr. Connie Mariano.

According to Variety, Fox has given the project a script commitment with a penalty attached. William Harper (Grey’s Anatomy) will write and executive produce the one-hour drama, while Milano also serves as exec producer under her Peace by Peace Productions banner. The Charmed alum optioned the rights to the memoir as part of her deal with A+E Studios, which will co-produce the show with Fox Entertainment and Range Media Partners.

Mariano is a former member of the U.S. Navy and in 1992 became only the second woman (and first woman of color) to hold the position of Physician to the President, acting as the director of the White House Medical Unit. She served 9 years at the White House under Presidents George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and George W. Bush.

The upcoming series is inspired by Mariano’s 2010 memoir that detailed her behind-the-scenes dealings with the Clinton and Bush families. The show will revolve around the White House physician as she navigates the dangerous crossroads of medicine and politics, struggling to keep her own life together while safeguarding the life of the most powerful patient on Earth.

Milano most recently starred in the Netflix film Brazen, an adaptation of Nora Roberts’ romance thriller Brazen Virtue. She also had a recurring role in the recent Roku Channel comedy series The Now. Her past television roles include Samantha Micelli in ABC sitcom Who’s the Boss?, Jennifer Mancini in Fox soap-opera Melrose Place, Phoebe Halliwell in The WB’s fantasy drama Charmed, and Billie Cunningham in NBC comedy My Name Is Earl.

