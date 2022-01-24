‘Euphoria’: 8 Characters We’re Most Worried About in Season 2, Ranked

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 2, Episode 3 of Euphoria, “Ruminations: Big and Little Bullys.”]

If there was one word to describe the experience of watching Euphoria, it would be: stressful. And Season 2 is only providing more ways to raise the stakes for each character, piling onto any pre-existing anxieties left over from Season 1.

Whether it’s certain individuals and their mental wellbeing or their physical wellbeing, we can’t help but worry about some of the players at the center of this hit HBO series. Below, we’re breaking down our biggest concerns and ranking them based on characters.

8. Gia (Storm Reid)

Gia (Storm Reid) doesn’t get too mixed up in the drama, but considering all of the danger her big sis Rue (Zendaya) is inviting into their home with her addiction, it makes us a little concerned she’ll end up in the metaphorical (and possibly literal) crossfire. There have been a few promos for the season hinting at further trauma-inducing moments for the young teen and her mother (played by Nika King). In other words, there’s a strong sense that Rue’s family won’t make it through this season without enduring some dark and dangerous moments.

7. Maddy (Alexa Demie)

In the show’s third episode, Maddy (Alexa Demie) opens the door to the house where she babysits to find Nate (Jacob Elordi) with flowers in hand. The suggestion that the pair will reignite their toxic relationship is more than enough fuel to cause some concern. Although she appears to be lower on the list for immediate danger, we can’t help but feel as though Maddy’s setting herself up for disaster.

6. Elliot (Dominic Fike)

Euphoria‘s newbie Elliot (Dominic Fike) is relatively unproblematic despite his apparent insertion into Rue and Jules’ (Hunter Schafer) relationship. Considering his penchant for drug use though and his ties to Rue’s own addiction, there’s definitely an underlying sense of dread that this easygoing character could run into trouble down the line.

5. Jules (Hunter Schafer)

So far this season, Jules seems to be doing well, but will her love or Rue come back to bite her? Then, of course, there’s always Nate’s dad Cal (Eric Dane), who is currently stressing over the whereabouts of the sex tape between him and Jules. While she’s unaware of his frantic search, it’s a detail that could cause serious setbacks for the unique young woman as it remains in Maddy’s possession.

4. Lexi (Maude Apatow)

We love to see an introvert thrive, and Lexi’s (Maude Apatow) giving it her all this season by overseeing a play at her school and seemingly pursuing something with Fezco (Angus Cloud). While Lexi’s confidence is growing, could it also be hiding a building tension, that if broken, would send her into a tailspin? And if she does get involved with Fezco, could it have dire consequences considering his dangerous line of work? It feels as though the possibilities are endless.

3. Fezco (Angus Cloud)

Everyone’s favorite drug dealer with a heart of gold may have experience dealing with dangerous people, but that doesn’t make him immune to harm. As Rue gets mixed up in his drug dealings and he inadvertently becomes involved in Cal and Nate’s family secrets, it feels as though there’s a ticking time bomb in Fez’s vicinity. Will Ashtray (Javon ‘Wanna’ Walton) always be there to protect him? Probably not. While we wish nothing but good things for Fez, we’re not sure that will be enough to save him, but here’s to hoping anyway.

2. Rue (Zendaya)

Where do we start with Rue? After shooting up heroin on New Year’s Eve, her addiction only seems to be worsening as she tries covering it up around her family. After damaging her ties to supportive sponsor Ali (Colman Domingo), we’re not sure there’s a voice of reason that can attempt to steer Rue from the dark path she’s beginning to walk down in Season 2. When she visited Laurie (Martha Kelly) to cut a deal for selling drugs in Episode 3, it was easy to imagine the trouble Rue is going to find herself in. While we still hope for the best, things are looking pretty grim for our troubled protagonist.

1. Cassie (Sydney Sweeney)

Cassie (Sydney Sweeney) landed herself in a world of trouble when Season 2 kicked off after drunkenly getting involved with her best friend Maddy’s ex, Nate. The secret is already eating her alive and changing her sleeping habits as she awakes in the early morning hours to prepare for school, solely to grab Nate’s attention. As the pair continue their dangerous dynamic, it’s clear that Cassie is one wrong comment away from snapping. Goodness only knows where she’ll be once she learns Maddy and Nate are rekindling things. Someone needs to help her ASAP.

Let us know which characters you’re most concerned about in Euphoria‘s second season in the comments section, below, and don’t miss the show’s continued drama to see how these characters’ stories go.

Euphoria, Season 2, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO