Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of January 24-30.

HBO has a couple shows in our Top 10 this week. Downton Abbey’s Julian Fellowes delivers another period drama in The Gilded Age (January 24) — and with Christine Baranski and Cynthia Nixon playing sisters, of course it claims the #1 spot. Meanwhile, the second season of Euphoria (moving up from #11 last week) continues (January 30) to have us hooked on (and worried about) its characters.

Over on streaming, beginning January 28, Apple TV+ is about to keep us guessing about just what happened the night of a murder at a high school reunion with The Afterparty, while Netflix will have us questioning everything about Kristen Bell’s Rear Window-esque The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window). Which mystery will be easier to solve?

Meanwhile, Resident Alien returns for its second season (January 26 on Syfy), with Harry (Alan Tudyk) once again stranded on Earth — and wanting to save at least one human. Speaking of being saved, on January 24, paramedic T.K. Strand (Ronen Rubinstein) is in a coma on 9-1-1: Lone Star (Fox), while Ordinary Joe‘s season finale (NBC) will tell us Music Joe’s (James Wolk) fate after that car accident at the end of last week’s episode.

Also returning to the list from last week are: How I Met Your Father (was #2), Billions (was #3), Single Drunk Female (was #4), This Is Us (was #13), and Peacemaker (was #14).

See Also 'The Gilded Age' Stars on Playing Very Different Sisters (VIDEO) The award-winning actresses play steely, smart widow Agnes van Rhijn and sweet, never-married Ada Brook in the HBO series from 'Downton Abbey's Julian Fellowes.

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings? Click here to find out, then sound off in the comments with your buzziest shows of the week.