‘Supernatural’: Richard Speight Jr. & Rob Benedict to Host Cast Led Rewatch Podcast

If you know anything about the Supernatural cast, you’ll know that this podcast is going to be entertaining and must-listen — especially since Gabriel and God themselves are hosting it!

Richard Speight, Jr. and Rob Benedict will be hosting Supernatural Then and Now, a rewatch podcast launching on Monday, January 24 (and available wherever you listen to podcasts). Each episode will feature cast, crew, and producers sharing the best behind-the-scenes stories and offering an insider’s perspective on the series, which ran for 15 seasons (2005-2020) on The CW. The first two episodes drop on launch day and feature leads Jensen Ackles and Jared Padalecki, who played brothers Dean and Sam Winchester. Episodes will then be released every Monday.

Supernatural fans will recognize the significance of the launch date, as Speight notes in his statement. “We are incredibly grateful for the support the fans of Supernatural have given us over the years. We’re excited to be a part of this special gift to the fans that will arrive just in time for Dean Winchester’s birthday on January 24th,” he said.

“This is a great way for the cast, crew and producers to continue and deepen their relationship with the fans. Even though the series has come to an end, the fans continue to be an incredibly tight and supportive community,” added Benedict.

“Rob and Rich are the perfect people to do this,” Supernatural executive producer Bob Singer noted. “Not only did they play some of the series’ most iconic characters, but they’ve been stewards of the show to the fans for over a decade, hosting popular events and conventions across the country.”

See Also Tales From the 'Supernatural' Set Through the Years Senior Writer Ileane Rudolph reflects on her time spent with the cast in Vancouver.

Supernatural Then and Now, produced by Story Mill Media, will feature original music from the composers from the TV series, Christopher Lennertz and Tim Wynn. The podcast will be written by Jessica Mason, author of The Binge Watcher’s Guide to Supernatural: An Unofficial Companion.

Former Fox/Legendary/NBC executive Steven Hein, who launched the podcast studio, said, “I’m very excited Rob and Rich are doing this podcast. They’re both very handsome, which is great for audio.”