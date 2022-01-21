‘Law & Order’: Jack McCoy Returns in First Teaser for NBC’s Revival (VIDEO)

Sam Waterston‘s District Attorney Jack McCoy is back in the first teaser for NBC’s upcoming revival of Law & Order.

“It’s okay to play the hero, as long as you win,” Waterston’s McCoy says in the brief 15-second trailer, which was shared by the official Law & Order Twitter account on Thursday night. Not much can be gleaned plot-wise from the quick teaser, but one should expect plenty of tension based on the stern faces featured throughout.

The video (watch below) also highlights some of the new additions to the cast, including Odelya Halevi (Good Trouble) as Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun, Jeffrey Donovan (Burn Notice) as Detective Frank Cosgrove, and Hugh Dancy (The Good Fight) as Senior Prosecutorial Assistant Nathan Price.

The one that started it all. #LawAndOrder Season 21 premieres Thursday, February 24 on @NBC. pic.twitter.com/aj9pW5CdjA — & (@lawandordertv) January 21, 2022

Speaking with TV Guide Magazine earlier this month, Waterston talked about what it was like being back on set after all these years. “I wasn’t at all expecting to be bowled over, and I was,” he said. “I was amazed at how great — and strange — it felt to step onto what looked exactly like the old sets, all brand-new, with dear old friends and cool new people.”

Waterston starred in the Dick Wolf series from 1994 until 2010 when the show initially bowed out. In September 2021, NBC announced that Law & Order would be returning for a 21st season, which is set to premiere on February 24, 2022. The new series will once again explore “the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders.”

“Since day one, Sam has had perfect pitch when it comes to Jack McCoy as a character who both reflects and expands our ability to understand the law,” stated Wolf. “He is the ultimate conscience of the show.”

Law & Order, Season 21 Premiere, Thursday, February 24, 8/7c, NBC