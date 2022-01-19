‘General Hospital’ to Say Goodbye to Luke Spencer (PHOTO)

Two weeks after General Hospital shocked fans by killing off Luke Spencer (Anthony Geary, who left in 2015 and returned in 2017) offscreen, the ABC soap will be saying an official farewell to the iconic character.

ABC has announced that in the Friday, January 21 episode, the residents of Port Charles will be bidding adieu to Luke. As was revealed in the January 4 episode, according to his wife Tracy Quartermaine (Jane Elliott), he died in a cable car accident in Austria. But that episode also hinted at the possibility that Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) actually had a role to play in that supposedly “accidental” death.

Now, “Luke’s loved ones gather — along with some surprise guests — to memorialize him at the Haunted Star, where things don’t go entirely as planned,” ABC teases. “As the town says goodbye to Luke, an exciting new mystery unfolds. Meanwhile, life continues to unravel for the rest of Port Charles as a beloved couple comes to a fork in the road of their relationship.”

ABC also released the above photo. Pictured are: Kristina Wagner, Finola Hughes, Donnell Turner, Tristan Rogers, Dominic Zamprogna, Laura Wright, Maurice Benard, Chad Duell, Maura West, Marcus Coloma, Jacklyn Zeman, Genie Francis, Nancy Lee Grahn, and Jane Elliot.

General Hospital, in its 59th year, is both the longest-running American soap currently in production and the longest-running scripted television drama currently in production. It has won the Emmy for Outstanding Daytime Drama a record 14 times. It was created by Frank and Doris Hursley. Frank Valentini is the executive producer.

General Hospital, Weekdays, ABC