‘WeCrashed’ Premiere Date Set — Watch Teaser With Jared Leto & Anne Hathaway (VIDEO)

“WeWork isn’t just a company. It’s a movement,” cofounder Adam Neumann (Jared Leto) says in the teaser for the new Apple TV+ series based on the hit Wondery podcast WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork.

The streaming service has revealed that WeCrashed, also starring Anne Hathaway (as Adam’s wife Rebekah and the company’s chief brand and impact officer), will premiere with the first three episodes on Friday, March 18. The rest of the eight-episode season will be released weekly on Fridays, through April 22.

As seen in the trailer, both Adam and Rebekah boast about the company, with the latter calling its role “to elevate the world’s consciousness.” And while Adam might not be God, he says, “you have to admit, I do look a little bit like him.” But, as you can see, this isn’t just about its rise but its fall of as well. Watch the video below for more.

WeCrashed “is inspired by actual events — and the love story at the center of it all,” Apple TV+’s official description reads. “WeWork grew from a single coworking space into a global brand worth $47 billion in under a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted. What happened?” The limited series also stars Kyle Marvin, America Ferrera, and O-T Fagbenle.

Creators Lee Eisenbergand Drew Crevello serve as co-writers, executive producers and co-showrunners. The series is directed by John Requa and Glenn Ficarra, both of whom executive produce alongside Charlie Gogolak, Hathaway and Natalie Sandy. Leto and Emma Ludbrook executive produce through their Paradox production company, and Hernan Lopez, Marshall Lewy and Aaron Hart executive produce from Wondery.

WeCrashed, Series Premiere, Friday, March 18, Apple TV+