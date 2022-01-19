‘Married at First Sight’: Noi Shares Her Culture With Steve in First Look (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight‘s Season 14 weddings are almost complete as viewers head into the third episode, “Beantown Wedding Throw Down,” and traditions are being shared.

While the previous episode left viewers before couple-to-be Noi and Steve had a chance to meet at the altar, an exclusive sneak peek clip is teasing the couple’s early interactions. In the first look, above, Noi opens up to Steve about her Laotian culture.

The segment begins with Noi walking out to meet Steve by the water after a quick outfit change. “Thanks for waiting,” she tells him while holding a folded garment in her arms.

“You should have let me know,” Steve teases her lightly. “I would’ve done a wardrobe change myself.” His words relate to what Noi is about to share with him as she explains the significance of the cloth she’s holding.

“So, my family is from the country of Laos,” she begins. “It’s customary that we wear matching colors.” She goes on to explain the significance of the garment which will coordinate their wedding day looks. “We wear this for celebration, and since this is a big one, I was wondering if it’s okay if I put this on you?” she asks.

Steve answers, “of course,” as Noi welcomes her into her own family. Find out what he really thinks about the tradition in the full clip, above, and don’t miss the latest episode of Married at First Sight when it airs on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight, Season 14, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime