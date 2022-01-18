‘NCIS: Hawai’i’ 2-Parter to Kick Off After the AFC Divisional Playoff Game

NCIS: Hawai’i fans will be able to breathe a sigh of relief that they won’t have to wait a week between episodes of the upcoming two-parter.

CBS has announced that the freshman drama (which was picked up for a full season in October 2021) will be airing “Spies, Part 1” following the AFC Divisional Playoff Game on Sunday, January 23, at approximately 10/9c. (The game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs begins at 6:30/5:30c, with the episode slated to start after post-game coverage.) The second part will air the following night, in the regular time period of Mondays at 10/9c. (Originally, Part 1 was set for January 24.) The two-parter sees Hawaii Five-0‘s Beulah Koale return to CBS, albeit as a different character (despite the two shows technically being in the same universe).

In “Spies, Part 1,” directed by LeVar Burton, NCIS investigates the mysterious death of a Navy engineer, which leads them to Jane Tennant’s (Vanessa Lachey) mentor and friend, Maggie Shaw (Julie White). She was the last person to meet with the victim, but she’s been kidnapped. Koale comes in as New Zealand Intelligence Service case officer David Sola, who’s following a lead that connects the victim’s death to a Chinese black op secret agent.

Then, in “Spies, Part 2,” while investigating Maggie’s kidnapping, Jane is shocked when she learns the truth and enlists her team and Kate Whistler (Tori Anderson) to prove her findings.

Originally, all-new back-to-back episodes of NCIS: Los Angeles, followed by S.W.A.T., were set to air in the primetime on January 23.

NCIS: Hawai’i, Sunday, January 23, 10/9c, CBS

NCIS: Hawai’i, Mondays, 10/9c, CBS