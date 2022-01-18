‘The White Lotus’ Adds F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander & More for Season 2

The cast for Season 2 of HBO‘s outrageous hit comedy The White Lotus is continuing to grow as the show adds several new stars to its existing roster.

Joining previously announced Season 2 cast members Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza, and Michael Imperioli are the newest recruits, F. Murray Abraham, Tom Hollander, Haley Lu Richardson, and Adam DiMarco. Originally billed as a limited series, The White Lotus — which comes from creator, writer, director, and executive producer Mike White — won audiences over with its offbeat humor and ensemble cast when Season 1 debuted last summer.

In Season 2, The White Lotus will follow a new set of guests as the setting shifts from Hawaii to an entirely new resort location. Where that resort will be located has yet to be revealed by HBO, but the cast is more than enough to hold fans over for now.

Abraham has been cast in the role of Bert Di Grasso, an elderly man traveling with his son Dominic Di Grasso (Imperioli) and grandson Albie (DiMarco) who is a recent college graduate. Meanwhile, Hollander will play Quentin, an English expat who is vacationing with his friends and nephew.

As for Richardson, she’ll fill the role of Portia, a young woman who is traveling alongside her boss who has yet to be announced. And as previously revealed, Plaza’s character Harper Spiller is a woman who is vacationing with her husband and his friends. And Coolidge will reprise her role of Tanya McQuoid, an uber-rich and needy guest.

Joining Mike White on the creative side are David Bernad and Mark Kamine, who executive produce alongside him. Stay tuned for more details as Season 2 continues to take shape at HBO.

