‘Moon Knight’ Trailer: Oscar Isaac’s Strange British Accent Sets Social Media Abuzz

The excitement for Marvel’s Moon Knight picked up on Monday after Disney+ released the first trailer for the series, but amidst that excitement was some confusion over Oscar Isaac‘s British accent.

Isaac plays Marc Spector, a vigilante suffering from dissociative identity disorder who becomes the conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. Each of Spector’s identities are their own distinct characters, and the one that has everybody talking is that of Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee suffering from blackouts and memories of another life.

The Golden Globe-winning actor embodies Grant with a sort-of London accent, part cockney and part Dick Van Dyke in Mary Poppins, according to some Twitter commenters.

“Oscar Isaac’s accent in the #MoonKnight trailer is literally like ‘ello guvna wot are ya dewin?!” tweeted one person. Another Twitter user added, “Moon Knight is a show that dares to ask ‘What if there was a superhero inspired by Don Cheadle’s accent in the Ocean’s 11 movies?'”

Moon Knight is directed by executive producer Mohamed Diab (Clash) and written by Jeremy Slater (Umbrella Academy). In addition to Isaac, the series also stars Ethan Hawke (The Guilty) as Arthur Harrow, a cult leader who encourages Spector to embrace his inner darkness. Gaspard Ulliel (Hannibal Rising) also features as Anton Mogart/Midnight Man.

The upcoming Marvel series marks Isaac’s return to the land of superheroes following his turn as En Sabah Nur in 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse. Isaac has been outspoken in the past about how he didn’t enjoy his time making the film, telling GQ in 2018, “‘Apocalypse,’ that was excruciating.”

“I didn’t know when I said yes that that was what was going to be happening. That I was going to be encased in glue, latex, and a 40-pound suit — that I had to wear a cooling mechanism at all times. I couldn’t move my head, ever,” he continued.

However, in speaking to Total Film last year, Isaac explained what appealed to him about Moon Knight. “I thought there was an incredibly unusual story to tell within the world of, you know, the superhero language,” he said. “But we’re making something that’s quite different, and that doesn’t follow the same… not necessarily even logic of what a lot of superhero films do.”

Check out more reaction to Isaac’s unique accent below.

Curious to see what accent they have Oscar Isaac do when they have him come in to re-dub it — Jason Pargin, author of John Dies at the End, etc (@JohnDiesattheEn) January 18, 2022

WHY IS OSCAR ISAAC DOING A WEIRD ENGLISH ACCENT — EW (@ErickWeber) January 18, 2022

What’s more off-putting from that MOON KNIGHT trailer: Oscar Isaac with that accent or Ethan Hawke with that wig? — Chris Towers In A Taylor Swift Shirt (@CTowersCBS) January 18, 2022

Moon Knight’s gonna be a 5’8” mummy man running around punching people and occasionally talking in a kinda British accent played by Oscar Isaac I can’t imagine a more entertaining timeline — Red Lantern Reviews (@RedLReviews) January 15, 2022

thank god there’s a narrative explanation for Oscar Isaac’s gibberish Moon Knight accent lol — evan romano (@EvanRomano) January 18, 2022

The Internet is going to collectively pop when Oscar Isaac uses his real voice for the first time in Moon Knight instead of his hilarious faux-British Kingsman accent. — Christian Hoffer (@CHofferCBus) January 18, 2022

The Dick van Dyke accent school I hear….#MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/GcezAFrce8 — Academy Queens (@academy_queens) January 18, 2022

oscar isaac went to the lin manuel miranda in mary poppins returns school of “somewhere in the south east of england possibly east london” somewhat cockney accent — j0shie (@joshonfiIm) January 18, 2022

truly living for american marvel fans tweeting that oscar isaac’s “british accent” is sexy in the Moon Knight trailer. — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) January 18, 2022

