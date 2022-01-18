‘Moon Knight’ Trailer: Oscar Isaac’s Strange British Accent Sets Social Media Abuzz

Oscaar Isaac in Moon Knight Trailer
The excitement for Marvel’s Moon Knight picked up on Monday after Disney+ released the first trailer for the series, but amidst that excitement was some confusion over Oscar Isaac‘s British accent.

Isaac plays Marc Spector, a vigilante suffering from dissociative identity disorder who becomes the conduit for the Egyptian moon god Khonshu. Each of Spector’s identities are their own distinct characters, and the one that has everybody talking is that of Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee suffering from blackouts and memories of another life.

The Golden Globe-winning actor embodies Grant with a sort-of London accent, part cockney and part Dick Van Dyke in Mary Poppins, according to some Twitter commenters.

“Oscar Isaac’s accent in the #MoonKnight trailer is literally like ‘ello guvna wot are ya dewin?!” tweeted one person. Another Twitter user added, “Moon Knight is a show that dares to ask ‘What if there was a superhero inspired by Don Cheadle’s accent in the Ocean’s 11 movies?'”

Moon Knight is directed by executive producer Mohamed Diab (Clash) and written by Jeremy Slater (Umbrella Academy). In addition to Isaac, the series also stars Ethan Hawke (The Guilty) as Arthur Harrow, a cult leader who encourages Spector to embrace his inner darkness. Gaspard Ulliel (Hannibal Rising) also features as Anton Mogart/Midnight Man.

The upcoming Marvel series marks Isaac’s return to the land of superheroes following his turn as En Sabah Nur in 2016’s X-Men: Apocalypse. Isaac has been outspoken in the past about how he didn’t enjoy his time making the film, telling GQ in 2018, “‘Apocalypse,’ that was excruciating.”

“I didn’t know when I said yes that that was what was going to be happening. That I was going to be encased in glue, latex, and a 40-pound suit — that I had to wear a cooling mechanism at all times. I couldn’t move my head, ever,” he continued.

However, in speaking to Total Film last year, Isaac explained what appealed to him about Moon Knight. “I thought there was an incredibly unusual story to tell within the world of, you know, the superhero language,” he said. “But we’re making something that’s quite different, and that doesn’t follow the same… not necessarily even logic of what a lot of superhero films do.”

The series launches March 30 on Disney+.

Check out more reaction to Isaac’s unique accent below.

Moon Knight, Series Premiere, Wednesday, March 30, Disney+

