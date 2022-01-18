“What is it we actually do here?” That’s the question posed in the trailer for the workforce of Severance, Apple TV+’s new thriller premiering on February 18 with its first two episodes. (The rest of the nine-episode season will be released weekly on Fridays.)

Those at Lumon Industries, including Mark Scout (Adam Scott), have seemingly perfected the work/life balance … by undergoing a procedure known as severance. As Mark says in his statement giving his consent, this is done “to sever my memories between my work life and my personal life. I acknowledge that once the procedure is complete, I will be unable to access my personal memories whilst on the severed floor, nor will I retain work memories when I return home at the end of the day. I make these statements freely.”

Mark then learns that his office friend, Petey, is no longer with the company — but the non-disclosure policy prevents him from being told what happened — only for the man to find him outside of work. Mark has no idea who he is, but Petey warns him, “nothing is what they say. I used to think it would take a monster to put someone in a place like that office, especially if the person was himself. If you want to know what’s going on down there, you’ll find the beginning of a very long answer.”

Watch the trailer below for more from Mark at work and at home and Lumon Industries.

“This daring experiment in ‘work-life balance’ is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself,” Apple TV+ teases of the workplace thriller from director and executive producer Ben Stiller and creator Dan Erickson.

In addition to Scott, Severance stars Patricia Arquette, John Turturro, Britt Lower, Zach Cherry, Dichen Lachman, Jen Tullock, Tramell Tillman, Michael Chernus, and Christopher Walken.

Joining Erickson and Stiller as executive producers are Mark Friedman, Chris Black, John Cameron, Andrew Colville, Nicky Weinstock, and Jackie Cohn. Arquette and Scott serve as producers. Endeavor Content serves as the studio.

Severance, Series Premiere, Friday, February 18, Apple TV+