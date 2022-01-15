‘Saturday Night Live’ Alum Will Forte to Return as Next Guest Host

Saturday Night Live is welcoming back one of its own as Will Forte steps up to host the NBC hit sketch comedy series on January 22.

The actor and comedian will be joined for the late Saturday evening broadcast by musical guests Måneskin as per the show’s tease on-air and via social media. Following in the footsteps of West Side Story‘s Ariana DeBose and Bleachers, Forte and Måneskin are the second set of guests to helm Saturday Night Live in 2022.

Forte previously served as a cast member on the long-running series and appeared in several episodes between 2002 and 2012. This appearance would serve as Forte’s first on Saturday Night Live since he dropped in on the 2016 installment hosted by fellow series vet Kristen Wiig.

Most recently, Forte returned to his Saturday Night Live character roots with the series debut of Peacock’s original MacGruber which is based on the character and film that were spawned from a series of sketches. Wiig also costars with Forte in the comedy which serves as a satirical version of MacGyver.

Forte follows in the footsteps of his fellow SNL alums who have recently hosted the show including Wiig, Maya Rudolph, and Ted Lasso fan-favorite Jason Sudeikis. As for the episode’s musical guest, Måneskin, they’re the Italian rock band that made a splash after winning the Eurovision Song Contest in 2021.

Stay tuned for their episode of Saturday Night Live when Forte and Måneskin take over as Season 47 guests.

