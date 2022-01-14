‘Justified’ Revival With Timothy Olyphant Ordered to Series at FX

Timothy Olyphant is teaming up with FX once again to play U.S. Marshal Raylan Givens in a new limited series, Justified: City Primeval.

The limited series revival inspired by Elmore Leonard’s City Primeval: High Noon in Detroit returns to the world first introduced in the 2010s series Justified. Dave Andron and Michael Dinner are attached as showrunners, writers, and executive producers with Dinner also serving as director.

Olyphant also serves as an executive producer alongside Graham Yost, Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Peter Leonard, and writers Taylor Elmore and Chris Provenzano. Meanwhile, Walter Mosley serves as consulting producer, and V.J. Boyd, Eisa Davis, and Ingrid Escajeda are writers. Justified: City Primeval will be produced by Sony Pictures Television and FX Productions.

“Justified was one of the most critically acclaimed shows of the past decade and an adaption of Elmore Leonard’s work that was so colorfully brought to life by Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens, Graham Yost, and the entire team of producers, writers, directors, and cast,” said Eric Schrier, President of FX Entertainment. “To have this group come together again with Tim as Raylan in a new and different Elmore Leonard story is thrilling. I want to thank our showrunners Dave and Michael, and their fellow executive producers Tim, Graham, Sarah and Carl, the Elmore Leonard estate as well as our partners at Sony Pictures Television, for making this possible.”

In the new series, after leaving Kentucky eight years ago, Raylan Givens now lives in Miami where he balances his life as a U.S. Marshal with being a part-time dad to a 14-year-old girl. With his hair grayer and hat dirtier, the road in front of Raylan is now shorter than the one behind him.

See Also 8 Series That Will Scratch Your Neo-Western Itch Before 'Yellowstone' Returns Looking for dramas with a Western slant while you wait for 'Yellowstone' Season 4? Binge these titles.

When a chance encounter on a Florida highway leads him to Detroit, he crosses paths with Clement Mansell, a.k.a. The Oklahoma Wildman, a violent sociopath, and desperado who has slipped through the fingers of law enforcement and aims to do it again.

Meanwhile, Mansell’s lawyer, Motor City native Carolyn Wilder, plans to represent her client even if she’s caught between a cop and a criminal, with her own game afoot. Together, these three characters set out on a collision course to see who makes it out of City Primeval alive.

Justified ran for six seasons on FX from 2010 to 2015 and won several awards throughout its airing. The original series was based on Elmore Leonard’s other work, Fire in the Hole. Stay tuned to see how this latest work comes together in City Primeval on FX.

Justified: City Primeval, TBA, FX