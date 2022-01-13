‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot Pilot Receives a Greenlight at NBC

Quantum Leap is reportedly getting a reboot after NBC has greenlit a pilot for a new series set 30 years after the events of the ’90s hit sci-fi show that starred Scott Bakula and Dean Stockwell.

The reboot hails from La Brea co-showrunners Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt who would serve as writers and executive producers on the project. Meanwhile, The Blacklist‘s Martin Gero is attached as an executive producer along with the original Quantum Leap‘s creator Don Bellisario and co-narrator Deborah Pratt.

According to Deadline, the reboot is described as a follow-up series set in the present time. Decades after Dr. Sam Beckett (Bakula) stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished, a new team is being assembled to restart the project. The new group hopes to understand the mysteries left behind by the machine and its creator in the reboot pilot.

Currently, Bakula isn’t attached to the reboot, but has reportedly had conversations about potential involvement. Meanwhile, his former costar, Stockwell, died later last year at the age of 85. The pilot is being produced by Universal Television, I Have an Idea! Entertainment, Belisarius Productions, and Quinn’s House Productions.

Quantum Leap originally debuted on NBC back in 1989 and ran for five seasons through 1993. The concept involved Bakula’s Sam Beckett time-hopping through various eras by leaping into the bodies of other individuals. Stockwell’s character Admiral Al Calavicci was a hologram that guided Sam through his various adventures.

Stay tuned to see how the pilot greenlight unfolds at NBC and relive Quantum Leap‘s original episodes by streaming the show on the Roku Channel.