‘American Idol’ Teases New Talent in a Season 20 First Look (VIDEO)

American Idol is celebrating a major milestone as the musical competition series enters its landmark 20th season on ABC this year. After premiering on Fox back in 2002, American Idol has cranked out several superstars, and a new sizzle reel looks back on the talents that have carried on the show’s legacy through their success.

Whether it’s Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood or Adam Lambert and Jennifer Hudson, the high profile talent to come out of American Idol isn’t difficult to understand. While the show has changed over time, its ability to create superstars hasn’t.

Helping usher in a new set of talent are Season 20’s returning judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie with the show’s original and constant host Ryan Seacrest. As previously announced, former advisor Bobby Bones will not return for the landmark season. The sizzle, below, also teases new special competition advantages in celebration of the big anniversary including a Platinum Ticket, a step above the usual Golden Ticket to Hollywood.

Along with hearing some of the vocals from this year’s incoming crop of talent, the teaser also unveils some of the personal stories contestants are sharing with the judges through the audition process. In other words, expect a lot of tears over some seriously emotional experiences.

Get a peek at the next generation of superstars by checking out the sneak peek, below, and don’t miss American Idol‘s big Season 20 return when the show kicks off its run beginning in February of this year.

American Idol, Season 20 Premiere, Sunday, February 27, 8/9c, ABC