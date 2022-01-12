‘All Rise’ Season 3: Simone Missick Gives Update, Teases Theme and Premiere Date

Fans of legal drama All Rise received a much-welcome update on January 11 as Simone Missick revealed that filming is about to begin on the third season.

Missick, who plays Judge Lola Carmichael in the series, took to Instagram to provide some insight on the status of Season 3. “I don’t think we would be here without our loyal fans, and I want to thank you from the bottom of my heart,” Missick said in the video. “We are so extremely grateful and excited to be going back to filming, which will be happening in the next few days.”

All Rise premiered on CBS on September 23, 2019, and aired for two seasons before being canceled in May 2021. However, after a passionate fan campaign, the series was picked up for a third season by the Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) in September.

Missick said to expect Season 3 to premiere in the spring, and she also teased the theme for the new season. “Just to share a little secret with you, the theme for Season 3 will be, ‘new beginnings,’ I mean, how appropriate is that? Because we are on our new home, right here on OWN.”

OWN will also be airing an encore presentation of the first two seasons, back-to-back, before the Season 3 premiere. Warner Brothers TV partner HBO Max and Hulu will share streaming rights to the new episodes.

The majority of the original cast will be back for the new season, including Wilson Bethel as Deputy District Attorney Mark Callan, Jessica Camacho as Emily Lopez, J. Alex Brinson as Deputy Sheriff Luke Watkins, Ruthie Ann Miles as Sherri Kansky, Lindsay Mendez as Sara Castillo, and Lindsey Gort as Amy Quinn.

Marg Helgenberger, who played Judge Lisa Benner, will not be returning. Following the CBS cancelation, Helgenberger was cast in NBC’s drama pilot Getaway. According to Deadline, however, the door is open for Helgenberger and any other All Rise alums to appear on the new season subject to availability.

Dee Harris-Lawrence is set to return as showrunner for the third season.

All Rise, Season 3, Spring 2022, OWN