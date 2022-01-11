First Look: ‘Home Economics’ Adds Cheech Marin to the Family Tree (PHOTOS)

This is your life, Marina Hayworth (Karla Souza)!

All of Home Economics‘ Hayworths are hilarious, but there has always been something stealthily goofy about Tom’s wife. A Mexican-American who had left her law practice to raise their kids, she originally seemed pretty no-nonsense…especially when you consider that one of her in-laws has a fleet of mini-race cars and “a jet-ski guy.”

But then the writers slowly began to give us hints as to just how weird she is. Over the last season and a half, we have discovered Marina’s ability to drink wine on a treadmill, her willingness to bet against her own husband, and her almost pathological obsession with true crime (who killed Miguel Alvarez?!). Let’s face it, Marina is the Hayworth most likely to wind up in a 20/20 segment, either as a witness or a suspect. And we love her like we love this show.

Now, we’re getting more about Marina’s own family history and it’s pretty iconic, casting-wise. TV Insider has learned exclusively that comedy legend (and pioneering weed advocate) Cheech Marin will be appearing in the January 18 episode as Marina’s father, Roberto. Not much is known about the guy, but according to show reps, the Nash Bridges alum’s visit will throw Tom (Topher Grace) into an insecurity spiral while also stirring up a whole bunch of unhappy memories for Roberto’s little girl, who “has a hard time making peace with her dad.”

Whatever the issues are between the two, we’re betting Roberto’s boozy tea party — and a few other elaborate efforts we’ve gotten a peek at — will help smooth things over.

Home Economics, Wednesdays, 9:30/8:30c, ABC