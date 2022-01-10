‘All the Light We Cannot See’: Mark Ruffalo & Hugh Laurie Cast in Netflix Adaptation

Mark Ruffalo and Hugh Laurie are the latest stars to join Netflix’s adaptation of All the Light We Cannot See, based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Anthony Doerr.

Joining previously cast star Aria Mia Loberti, Ruffalo will portray Daniel LeBlanc, the principal locksmith at the Museum of Natural History in Paris, and Laurie has been cast as Etienne LeBlanc, an eccentric and reclusive World War I hero who suffers from PTSD.

Netflix’s adaptation of All the Light We Cannot See is a four-part limited series that tells the story of Marie-Laure (Aria Mia Loberti), a teenager who is blind, and Werner, a German soldier, whose paths cross in occupied France as both of them attempt surviving the devastation of World War II.

Additionally, Ruffalo’s character is described as caring and clever as Daniel’s determined to give his blind daughter Marie as much independence as he can while also protecting her – and the secret gem they carry – from Nazi occupation. Laurie’s Etienne is known as a nervous shut-in who records radio broadcasts as part of the French Resistance.

Peaky Blinders‘ Steven Knight serves as the show’s writer alongside Stranger Things‘ Shawn Levy who serves as the director. Both Knight and Levy executive produce the project with Dan Levine, and Josh Barry. Meanwhile, Joe Strechay serves as an associate producer and the show’s blindness and accessibility consultant.

Stay tuned for additional casting as progress on All the Light We Cannot See continues at Netflix.

All the Light We Cannot See, TBA, Netflix