Resurfaced Betty White & Joan Rivers ‘Tonight Show’ Interview Goes Viral (VIDEO)

The passing of TV icon Betty White on New Year’s Eve has left many fans feeling nostalgic. As people continue to relive White’s iconic performances, an interview between the legend and fellow comedian Joan Rivers on a 1983 episode of The Tonight Show has recently gone viral, proving the power of the two comedy queens.

The episode features Rivers filling in for former host Johnny Carson. The interview starts with a playful jab by White at one of Rivers’ recent magazine covers, to which she responds, “Just a little jealous are you of the old cover?”

“You would think you were the only cover girl in town,” White responds, mentioning her own recent magazine cover. “Did you know that I’m a cover girl?”

Joan Rivers interviewing Betty White (1983) pic.twitter.com/IZfDx8mQCK — irene (@writtenbyirene) December 31, 2021

“I’m surprised, but probably yes,” Rivers jokes before White pulls out her Animal Review cover, featuring her posing with an adorable dog.

“And if you dare say, ‘Who’s that other b**** on the cover?’ I will never speak to you again for as long as I live,” White says before Rivers gets the chance to comment. She then further clarifies, stating, “I am the one in the pink jacket.” Rivers gets her two cents in, poking fun at the fact that White’s cover is not with a “major publication.”

See Also Remembering Betty White: 10 Highlights From Her TV Guide Magazine Interviews Read words of wisdom and witticisms from the beloved TV legend, who died at 99 on December 31.

“Not a major publication?” White retorts. “If you have dogs, I tell you that’s a very major publication.”

Getting in the last word, Rivers jokes, “For your career, though, that’s a good start.” Watch the full interview below.

Rivers passed away in 2014 at the age of 81. White’s death comes only weeks before her centennial birthday celebration on January 17.