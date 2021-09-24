‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Matt Amodio Surpasses $1 Million in Total Winnings

Matt Amodio continues to break Jeopardy! records! On September 24, the champion made history as the third contestant ever to surpass $1 million in total winnings with his 28th consecutive win.

With the $48,800 won during Friday’s episode, Amodio has now earned a total of $1,004,001 since his first appearance on the trivia show earlier this summer. The Ph.D. student from New Haven, Connecticut, continues to cement his place as the third-highest winning contestant in non-tournament play. Ahead of him are champions James Holzhauer with $2,462,216 over 32 victories and Ken Jennings with $2,520,700 over a 74-game winning streak.

“This was beyond my wildest dreams going in,” said Amodio. “I knew it was a possibility, but I thought it was a very remote possibility, and to have it actually happen is unbelievable.”

Amodio will return on Monday, September 27, with the hopes of winning his 29th consecutive game. Mayim Bialik will continue her temporary hosting gig through November 5, trading off with Jennings through the end of the year as the search for a permanent host continues.

The top-rated quiz show is currently in its 38th season with a weekly audience of over 20 million viewers. The series holds the Guinness World Record for the most Emmy Awards won by a TV game show with 42 wins, as well as receiving a Peabody Award for “celebrating and rewarding knowledge.”

