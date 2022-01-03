‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Amy Schneider Fires Back at Twitter Trolls With Funny Tweet

Current Jeopardy! champion Amy Schneider has snapped back at transphobic Twitter trolls with a humorous, tongue-in-cheek post.

The California-based engineering manager, who recently became the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, ended 2021 on a 23-game winning streak, amassing $855,600 in winnings. However, despite this impressive feat, it hasn’t stopped some trolls from directing transphobic comments at her on social media.

On New Year’s Eve, Schneider fired back at her haters, tweeting, “I’d like to thank all the people who have taken the time, during this busy holiday season, to reach out and explain to me that, actually, I’m a man. Every single one of you is the first person ever to make that very clever point, which had never once before crossed my mind.”

Schneider’s tweet received praise from her fans, with many of them sharing their support for the reigning Jeopardy! champ. Former contestant Michael Vance wrote, “[As] the parent of a young trans woman (who did quiz bowl in HS & college), it’s been great to watch you. Congratulations on your streak and on having the grace to take the high road with these trolls and troglodytes!”

Others thanked Schneider for how she led to families having open conversations about gender, helping shift perceptions of those ignorant towards or who didn’t understand trans issues.

“Somehow, after 2-3 years of conversation, you being on Jeopardy every night has taught my dad to be accepting of trans people,” wrote one viewer. “You’re the first person he’s used correct pronouns with, a 83 year old man, saying ‘this isn’t too hard.’ Thanks for your message of love.”

“Three generations of my family watch @Jeopardy together, and Amy’s run has done more to move my eightysomething parents into the realm of understanding and acceptance of trans people than anything ever,” added another fan.

Another viewer shared similar sentiments, tweeting, “You have actually helped shift my parents’ perception of womanhood and I couldn’t thank you more. You are such a brilliant queen and I could not enjoy your run on Jeopardy more. Thank you for being you and showing up and representing.”

