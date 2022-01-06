‘Women of the Movement,’ A ‘Ghosts’ Hunt, ‘Joe Millionaire,’ An ‘SVU’ Comeback

Tony winner Adrienne Warren (Tina) embodies civil-rights figure Mamie Till-Mobley in a powerful limited series for ABC. On new hit sitcom Ghosts, Sam’s ability to see spirits gets personal. Fox revives the Joe Millionaire dating franchise, with a twist. A familiar face returns to Law & Order: SVU.

ABC/Matthew Sayles

Women of the Movement

Series Premiere 8/7c

Having won a Tony for playing Tina Turner on Broadway, Adrienne Warren brings fire to her portrayal of another significant woman warrior: Mamie Till-Mobley, whose advocacy on behalf of her teenage son Emmitt, murdered by racists in Mississippi in 1955, helped ignite the Civil Rights Movement. The first chapter of the limited series (continuing Jan. 13 and 20) depicts the strong bond between mother and son, his senseless murder and Mamie’s determination to bring his body back to Chicago so all can see what the evils of racism have wrought. Followed by the first installment of Let the World See (10/9c), an ABC News docuseries that digs deeper into Mamie’s story. Nia Long reads excerpts from her memoir, and former First Lady Michelle Obama also appears to provide context to this civil-rights pioneer’s legacy. (See the full review).

CBS

Ghosts

9/8c

The fall’s brightest new network comedy returns with Sam (Rose McIver) and husband Jay (Utkarsh Ambudkar) on a road trip to Ohio, a personal mission for Sam to see if her gift for seeing spirits extends to her own deceased mom (Rachael Harris) in hopes of an astral reconciliation. Back at the estate, Sasappis (Román Zaragoza) exposes a secret about Pete (Richie Moriarty) that puts the former scout leader in the rare position of lying. As a rowdy denizen of the basement “cholera pit,” Betsy Sodaro just about steals the episode.

Fox

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer

Series Premiere 8/7c

Because TV’s dating-show pool isn’t deep enough, Fox revives this franchise after 19 years with a significant twist. The new Joe Millionaire introduces two hot bachelors—Kurt, from the construction world, and farmer Steven—only one of whom is a millionaire. They’re hiding the truth from 20 women who are seeking a love connection, and these patsies will have to decide whether to follow their hearts, or their pocketbooks. Doesn’t that just warm the heart?

NBC

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit

9/8c

Donal Logue, who recurred on the long-running crime drama in 2014 and 2015, returns as the NYPD’s Declan Murphy, now a captain in the Hate Crimes Division. He enlists the SVU unit to help his (including guest star Jason Biggs as Det. Andy Parlato-Goldstein) investigate a wave of hate crimes sweeping through NYC on Christmas Eve. This also gives Declan an opportunity to reconnect with Amanda Rollins (Kelly Giddish), whose first child he fathered.

