‘The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’ Season 4 Will See Midge’s ‘Flat-Out Revenge’

Everyone’s favorite Prime Video comedian is back beginning February 18. Below, get a refresh on where The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel last left viewers and what’s on the horizon.

Where We Left Off

Midge Maisel (Rachel Brosnahan) was crying on a tarmac alongside manager Susie (Alex Borstein), watching a plane — and perhaps her career — fly away. “Midge got kicked in the head,” creator and executive producer Amy Sherman-Palladino says of the New York housewife turned stage comic.

Closeted crooner Shy Baldwin (Leroy McClain) dumped her as his opening act when jokes she cracked at the Apollo Theater inadvertently came close to disclosing his sexuality in the period drama’s 2019 Season 3 finale.

What Happens Next



It’s back to New York for Season 4, and exec producer Daniel Palladino says we’ll see “how Midge reacts to such a jarring episode,” while Sherman-Palladino hints that it leads her to “flat-out revenge. Now it’s like, ‘I’m going to take back what was taken from me.’”

Also, expect to learn clues to Susie’s background, while Midge’s once-wealthy parents (Tony Shalhoub and Marin Hinkle) move in with her on the Upper West Side. Hey, it’s now the early 1960s and the times are a-changin’. Says Palladino, suggesting future Lenny Bruce (Luke Kirby)–like star sightings, “We’re excited about Bob Dylan showing up at some point.”

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, Season 4 Premiere, Friday, February 18, Prime Video