The ‘Race’ Resumes, Sophia Bush Is ‘Good Sam,’ ‘Worst Cooks,’ ‘American Greed’

CBS’ Emmy-winning The Amazing Race returns with a season that was disrupted for more than a year by the pandemic. A new medical drama stars Chicago P.D. veteran Sophia Bush as a gifted surgeon with serious daddy issues. Food Network’s Worst Cooks in America is back to remind us that not everyone has mad kitchen skills. CNBC’s American Greed launches a 15th season that will include a milestone 200th episode.

Michele Crowe/CBS

The Amazing Race

Season Premiere 8/7c

It’s indeed amazing that this Emmy-winning reality competition and global travelogue was even able to complete its 33rd season, which began filming in February 2020 only to have production suddenly halted after three legs by the pandemic. Following a “pit stop” of nearly 20 months, the race resumed in fall 2021 for the remaining teams, who for safety reasons continued their travels by private chartered plane. (Teams would then depart at predetermined times depending on when they checked in.) The two-hour premiere begins with 11 teams leaving their homes for London, where they’re on the hunt for “The Queen” and “Boris Johnson.” Then it’s off to Scotland, where the new reality sets in of a world rocked by COVID-19.

Ramona Diaconescu/CBS

Good Sam

Series Premiere 10/9c

With her trademark spunk and distinctively raspy voice, Sophia Bush leads a new medical drama as Detroit heart surgeon Sam Griffith, who yearns to break free from the patronizing scrutiny of her more famous father, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (Jason Isaacs). But when a medical emergency changes everything, Dr. Sam becomes chief of cardiothoracic surgery—and ultimately her dad’s supervisor. The tone is lighter than in many medical shows, and several elevator scenes show a definite Grey’s Anatomy influence. CBS hasn’t had much luck in this genre for a while. Could Sam be good for the network?

NBC

Chicago Med

8/7c

Things are decidedly more serious on this long-running procedural, when administrator Sharon Goodwin (S. Epatha Merkerson) clashes with the hospital’s new compliance officer after she did the right thing and exposed the Vas-COM medical device kickback scheme. Med kicks off a full night of Chicago drama, which continues on Chicago Fire (9/8c) with Firehouse 51 welcoming back Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo)—but will Severide (Taylor Kinney)? On Chicago P.D. (10/9c), the team is on the lookout for a missing child.

Courtesy of Food Network

Worst Cooks in America

Season Premiere 9/8c

The food competition for those who have trouble boiling water is back, with chef Anne Burrell joined by Worst Cooks newbie chef Cliff Crooks to supervise a new crew of hapless recruits. In the opener, they’re asked to show what they’ve got by making a loved one’s favorite meal. Then they have to master—or not-the classic surf-and-turf dinner.

American Greed

10/9c

In its 15th season, with nearly 200 episodes under its belt, the network’s longest-running primetime series continues exposing those who’ll do anything for money. (Next week’s timely 200th episode will deal with the fall of Theranos founder and CEO Elizabeth Holmes, whose trial on fraud charges dramatically ended this week.) In the opener, “The Life & Crimes of Joel Greenberg,” Greed profiles a privileged Florida millennial who ran for public office as Seminole County Tax Collector, and once installed began abusing his office, committing felonies ranging from fraud to sex trafficking.

ABC

The Chase

10/9c

While Jeopardy! fans continue to marvel at the winning streak of Amy Schneider, the latest champ who seems unstoppable, another legend of the game resurfaces when James Holzhauer plays the “Chaser” in a new episode of the prime-time game show. He’ll face three new players who hope to beat him at his own game and take home some loot.

Inside Wednesday TV: