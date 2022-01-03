‘New Amsterdam’ Sneak Peek Gives Update on Bloom & Leyla’s Relationship (VIDEO)

Remember how happy Dr. Lauren Bloom (Janet Montgomery) and Dr. Leyla Shinwari (Shiva Kalaiselvan) were last season when they first got together? Well, based on TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of New Amsterdam‘s midseason premiere, it’s going to take a lot to get back to that.

It seems the two aren’t even talking after Leyla found out that the reason she scored a fifth residency spot at New Amsterdam is because Bloom made a donation. Now, all Bloom can do is leave voicemails: “Hey, Leyla, it’s me. Just checking in. Want to hear how your VA rotation’s going. It’s so weird not having you at the hospital. Look, I know that you took that job to get away from me, and I want to respect your space but please, will you just let me know where you’re living? I just don’t want you to be somewhere unsafe because —”

Watch the clip above to see what happens to cut the message short.

As painful as their conversation was in the midseason finale, “Bloom had to pay for her actions, unfortunately. And we didn’t want to set something up as big as that bribe and then not deliver the full weight of the consequences for her,” executive producer David Schulner told TV Insider.

As for what’s coming up for the couple, “it’s so complicated because they both still love each other, but it’s so fraught and complicated and messy and not over in any sense of the word,” he continued. “But that doesn’t mean it gets better.”

Also in the January 4 return, “Talkin’ Bout a Revolution,” Dr. Max Goodwin (Ryan Eggold) and Dr. Helen Sharpe (Freema Agyeman) settle happily into their new life in London. That means that Dr. Veronica Fuentes (Michelle Forbes) is officially the hospital’s sole medical director — and that has disastrous results. Plus, Bloom helps a patient who thinks he’s cursed, and Dr. Iggy Frome (Tyler Labine) develops a plan to get his psych patients gainfully employed.

