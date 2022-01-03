‘Bob ♥ Abishola’ Star Bayo Akinfemi Tackles Directing in First Look (PHOTOS)

Bob ♥ Abishola‘s getting some special direction from one of its own as series regular Bayo Akinfemi steps behind the camera for the show’s January 3 episode, “Tunde123,” on CBS.

The actor who is known for playing Goodwin, the manager of MaxDot sock warehouse in the show is making his U.S. directorial debut with this new role on the show. Akinfemi also takes on the role of Yoruba language consultant and fills many other positions behind the scenes.

Despite this installment being Akinfemi’s first directing gig in America, he’s also lent his vision to two Nollywood (Nigerian Hollywood) independent films, Paparazzi Eye in the Dark and Busted Life. In “Tunde123,” Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) finds out Tayo (Dayo Ade) has given Dele (Travis Wolfe Jr.) a credit card, this gesture concerns her as she worries her son will become too spoiled.

As a result of her concerns, Abishola becomes stricter with Dele. When she begins to worry she’s being too harsh, Bob (Billy Gardell) goes behind Abishola’s back to do something special for Dele. How the situation will unfold remains to be seen as viewers should tune in for the exciting episode.

“The opportunity to play with such an amazing cast and crew, and to showcase my mother tongue on this groundbreaking show, is a dream come true,” says Akinfemi. “What the creators and house director Beth McCarthy Miller are bringing to American audiences is the embodiment of the challenges and triumphs I feel being an immigrant to the United States.”

Akinfemi’s passion for filmmaking started when he obtained a B.A. in performing arts from the University of Ilorin in Nigeria. When he immigrated to Canada and the United States, Akinfemi studied film and television production at the Toronto Film School, earning an M.A. in cinema and media studies from the University of California where he’s working as an Assistant Professor of Theater Practice in Acting and Directing program.

Since breaking into acting and directing in the states, it’s been one exciting adventure. Don’t miss Akinfemi’s U.S. directorial debut by tuning into the latest episode of Bob ♥ Abishola when it airs on CBS. And in the meantime, get a first look at his work in the photos, above.

Bob ♥ Abishola, “Tunde123,” Monday, January 3, 8:30/7:30c, CBS