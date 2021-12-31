Hollywood and the World Mourn Loss of ‘Golden Girl’ Betty White

Scott Fishman
Betty White
Hours before ringing in 2022, people around the world were crushed to find out that Betty White had passed away. The 99-year-old was set to celebrate her milestone 100 on January 17.

As one would expect with someone so beloved and a career so vast, tributes are flooding on social media. Many remarking on her countless roles over the years including Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Others put the spotlight on White’s youthful exuberance and activism. There is even a call to make the national treasure’s birthday a national holiday.

Below are just a few from colleagues, friends, and celeb fans of the legendary actress. It’s clear White made an impact on everyone (TV, movies, or in-person) she came in contact with over the decades.

 

When alerted to the news President Joe Biden was also taken aback…

