Hollywood and the World Mourn Loss of ‘Golden Girl’ Betty White

Hours before ringing in 2022, people around the world were crushed to find out that Betty White had passed away. The 99-year-old was set to celebrate her milestone 100 on January 17.

As one would expect with someone so beloved and a career so vast, tributes are flooding on social media. Many remarking on her countless roles over the years including Golden Girls and The Mary Tyler Moore Show. Others put the spotlight on White’s youthful exuberance and activism. There is even a call to make the national treasure’s birthday a national holiday.

Below are just a few from colleagues, friends, and celeb fans of the legendary actress. It’s clear White made an impact on everyone (TV, movies, or in-person) she came in contact with over the decades.

The world looks different now. She was great at defying expectation. She managed to grow very old and somehow, not old enough. We’ll miss you, Betty. Now you know the secret. pic.twitter.com/uevwerjobS — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 31, 2021

RIP Betty White, the only SNL host I ever saw get a standing ovation at the after party. A party at which she ordered a vodka and a hotdog and stayed til the bitter end. — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) December 31, 2021

Our national treasure, Betty White, has passed just before her 100th birthday. Our Sue Ann Nivens, our beloved Rose Nylund, has joined the heavens to delight the stars with her inimitable style, humor, and charm. A great loss to us all. We shall miss her dearly. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 31, 2021

Y’all, with the passing of #BettyWhite we have lost one of the best humans ever! — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) December 31, 2021

What an exceptional life. I’m grateful for every second I got to spend with Betty White. Sending love to her family, friends and all of us. — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 31, 2021

I never met the great #BettyWhite but I grew up watching her on Mary Tyler Moore, Golden Girls, and all the 70’s & 80’s game shows. This funny lady was a TV constant in my life and an American icon. Seems unfair she died at all, let alone 3 weeks before her 100th birthday. #RIP https://t.co/EdKBeylFmk — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) December 31, 2021

Betty White : I is very hard to absorb you are not here anymore.. But the memories of your deLIGHT

are ..Thank you for yur humor , your warmth and your activism ..

Rest now and say Hi to Bill — Henry Winkler (@hwinkler4real) December 31, 2021

1) Betty White. Where do I begin? I’ve known her long, but I think the first time I met her was when she was a guest star on Suddenly Susan in the late 90s. Everyone was very excited she was on the show. I had accidentally parked in her parking spot that day. She walks in… — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) December 31, 2021

A spirit of goodness and hope. Betty White was much beloved because of who she was, and how she embraced a life well lived. Her smile. Her sense of humor. Her basic decency. Our world would be better if more followed her example. It is diminished with her passing. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) December 31, 2021

When alerted to the news President Joe Biden was also taken aback…