The future of And Just Like That might be in jeopardy following the sexual assault allegations against Chris Noth, who reprised his role as Mr. Big in the HBO Max series.

According to Us Weekly, an unnamed source claims that discussions over further seasons of the Sex and the City revival have hit a brick wall amid the accusations. “There was talk about doing another season, but after the past few days, all those conversations have stopped,” the source said. “Everyone is raw.”

And Just Like That premiered on December 9 but was quickly surrounded by controversy when, just a week later, two women spoke to The Hollywood Reporter, accusing Noth of sexual assault. According to the two women, the assaults allegedly took place in 2004 and 2015.

Noth released a statement denying the women’s claims, writing, “The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual.”

A further three women have accused Noth of sexual assault and misconduct in the days since. Zoe Lister-Jones, who worked with the Good Wife alum on Law & Order, accused Noth of behaving inappropriately on set, while the other two women alleged that the actor sexually groped and harassed them.

Last week, And Just Like That stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon, and Kristin Davis released a joint statement addressing the allegations against Noth. “We are deeply saddened to hear the allegations against Chris Noth,” the three actresses wrote in a message posted to their Instagram Stories.

“We support the women who have come forward and shared their painful experiences,” the statement continued. “We know it must be a very difficult thing to do and we commend them for it.”

