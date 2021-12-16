Chris Noth Responds to Sexual Assault Allegations as Peloton Pulls ‘And Just Like That…’ Ad

Allegations of sexual assault have been charged against And Just Like That… actor Chris Noth.

The report shared personal accounts by two women who claim they were physically and sexually assaulted by the actor in the years 2004 and 2015. According to The Hollywood Reporter, who first shared the story, these stories and women are entirely unconnected.

Going under pseudonyms, Zoe, now 40, and Lily, now 31, recounted their eerily similar experiences with Zoe’s occurring in Los Angeles in 2004 and Lily’s in New York in 2015. What urged the women to come forward now is Noth’s recent inclusion in the Sex and the City sequel series And Just Like That….

Following the surfacing of these claims, Noth provided the following statement to THR, denying any wrongdoing:

“The accusations against me made by individuals I met years, even decades, ago are categorically false. These stories could’ve been from 30 years ago or 30 days ago — no always means no — that is a line I did not cross. The encounters were consensual. It’s difficult not to question the timing of these stories coming out. I don’t know for certain why they are surfacing now, but I do know this: I did not assault these women.”

Among the claims being made, Zoe, who was an entry-level employee at a high-profile firm at age 22 when her alleged assault occurred, told THR, “He would walk by my desk and flirt with me. He somehow got my number from the directory and was leaving messages on my work phone.”

When he supposedly invited Zoe to his apartment complex’s pool with a friend, she found herself and Noth alone in his apartment, where she claims he forced himself on her to the point where she was bleeding. “I had stitches. Two police officers came. I wouldn’t say who it was,” she added, revealing that her friend took her to a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, Lily, who was a 25-year-old server at a VIP nightclub in New York when she met Noth, revealed that despite his marital status, she agreed to meet the actor for what she thought was dinner at a local spot. It turned out to be drinks and as she got more inebriated, Lily told THR that Noth invited her back to his place to taste some whiskey.

Thinking nothing of it, she accompanied him there but alleges he forced himself on her. “He tried to make out with me. I cautiously entertained it. He’s older and looked older. He kept trying and trying and trying, and I should have said no more firmly and left,” Lily recalled. “And then the next thing I knew, he pulled down his pants and he was standing in front of me.” Per THR, Lily told the outlet he forced his penis into her mouth.

She went on to recount, “He was having sex with me from the back in a chair. We were in front of a mirror. I was kind of crying as it happened.”

Along with Noth’s response, Peloton is also taking action following the allegations by removing its recent viral commercial featuring the actor. Noth’s Mr. Big died in the opener of And Just Like That… after a Peloton ride. In response, the company shared the ad which claimed “he’s alive” in reference to Big.

The Los Angeles Police Department is also reportedly taking action, according to Deadline, which shared that law enforcement sources are looking into the rape allegation that Zoe would have made in 2004. “We are still looking into the nature of the report and trying to narrow down where, when and if where the report was filed,” LAPD Sgt. Bruce Borihanh told the outlet officially for the department today.

Stay tuned for updates on the story as the situation continues to unfold.